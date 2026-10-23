Tech Sell-Off: Rotation Or Rout? What Traders Need To Know

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Tech sell-off deepens as AI doubts bite – rotation or rout?

The Nasdaq is sliding as AI spending doubts bite, yet the S&P 500 has barely moved – money is changing seats rather than leaving the room.

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Written by

Chris Beauchamp

Chief Market Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-23T10:08:55+0100 What the data reveals about the tech sell-off

It was not a comfortable week to own anything with a data centre in its business plan, with the Nasdaq falling 2.6% on 22 October and taking its loss for the month to 3.2%, while the S&P 500 – which, lest anyone forget, contains rather a lot of the same companies – has managed to stay up 0.16% month to date. The pain has been concentrated almost entirely in technology, and specifically in the corners most exposed to the AI spending boom, where the SOX semiconductor index has dropped 15% in October, including 6.7% in a single session on Wednesday.

The trigger was a fresh bout of nerves over whether the vast sums being poured into AI infrastructure will ever earn a respectable return, a debate brought sharply into focus when Meta reported its first cash outflow in over a decade and Tesla cut its 2026 capital spending plans. Investors, having spent much of the year rewarding companies for spending as much as humanly possible, appear to have remembered that the cash is supposed to come back at some point.

What makes this sell-off unusual is where the money has gone. Consumer staples (XLP) have risen 11.65% month to date, health care (XLV) 7.65%, utilities (XLU) 8.70% and energy (XLE) 9.87%, while technology (XLK) has dropped 6.85% – leaving a spread of roughly 18.5 percentage points between tech and staples in a single month, the sort of divergence that a genuine sell-everything panic would struggle to produce. If this is a crash, it's a remarkably polite one.

The bull case: why this looks like profit-taking

Step back even slightly and the October damage starts to look modest against what came before, with the Nasdaq still 14.3% higher than in early March and the SOX up 31.9% over the same period, so that the latest pullback has clawed back only a fraction of the spring rally. On a year-on-year basis the SOX is up 60.7% and the Nasdaq 14.4%, figures that point to a market trimming an outsized gain rather than abandoning the AI trade altogether.

The mega-caps have largely held their ground. Apple is up 31.5% since March and Microsoft 30.7%, and even Nvidia – which shed 4.4% in a single day – remains 16.3% higher since March and 17.7% up on the year, so for the time being the selling is trimming gains rather than erasing them. Meta and Tesla are the obvious exceptions, with Meta roughly flat since March at -0.7% and Tesla down 7.1%, a fairly direct verdict from the market on companies whose capex ambitions have tested investors' patience.

Then there's the bond market, where Treasuries rallied hard and the 10-year yield fell 19.3bps, its largest daily drop since March 2023, while the yen climbed to a one-month high. Both are classic haven moves, and both have been orderly – consistent with investors reallocating risk in a measured fashion, since forced liquidation tends to look considerably messier.

Why next week's mega-cap earnings could decide the debate

Earnings have offered intermittent support, with Super Micro surging 9.6% and SpaceX rising 7.8% on strong results earlier in the week, briefly lifting the Nasdaq more than 1% before Meta's numbers flipped sentiment back the other way. The remaining mega-cap reports next week now carry an unusually heavy burden, since investors will likely be looking for hard evidence that AI spending is turning into revenue and profit, and are probably in no mood to accept another round of promises about the long term.

The bear case: why this could be more than a blip

The more cautious reading starts with the trigger itself. A first cash outflow in over a decade at one of the market's most profitable companies is a fundamental data point, and if other hyperscalers show similar strain next week, the market may conclude that the AI capex cycle is burning cash faster than it can generate it – a conclusion that would weigh hardest on the chipmakers whose order books depend on that spending continuing.

A 15% monthly drop in the SOX is also hard to wave away as mere housekeeping, particularly given how crowded the semiconductor trade had become, which is a polite way of saying everyone owned the same thing. Elsewhere, SK Hynix shelving its US IPO of Solidigm suggests appetite for new tech equity supply is cooling, which for now reads as caution, though shelved deals have a habit of becoming a trend. And if the rotation into defensives continues at October's pace, the S&P 500 may eventually find that tech is too large a share of the index to keep absorbing.

Historical parallels and what they tell us

The closest recent precedent may be July 2024, when a soft US inflation reading sparked a sharp rotation out of mega-cap tech and into small caps, with the Nasdaq falling as the Russell 2000 rallied – a move that briefly turned into a broader wobble when the yen carry trade unwound in early August, before markets recovered. The yen's rally to a one-month high this week is a reminder that currency moves can turn an orderly rotation into something less tidy.

Then there's January 2025, when DeepSeek's low-cost AI model sent Nvidia down nearly 17% in a single day, wiping roughly $590 billion off its value, only for the stock to recover in the following months as spending plans held up. The parallel here is a sudden question mark over AI economics, answered – at least that time – by continued investment.

The less comfortable comparison is 2000, when doubts over telecom and internet capex returns triggered a rotation into value and defensive sectors that initially looked orderly, before the Nasdaq went on to fall around 78% from peak to trough. The key difference for now is that today's mega-caps generate substantial cash from existing businesses, which is precisely why Meta's outflow has caused such a stir. April 2025's tariff sell-off, by contrast, saw nearly everything sold at once, and the current market looks very little like that.

What could signal a turning point

A handful of indicators may determine whether this remains just a rotation or develops into something broader:



Mega-cap earnings next week, and specifically whether management teams can point to AI revenue growth that justifies current spending levels

The SOX, where stabilisation after October's 15% fall would suggest the selling has run its course

The 10-year yield, since a continued sharp decline could signal that markets are shifting from a tech repricing to a broader growth scare

The S&P 500's resilience, with any sustained slide in the wider index suggesting defensives can no longer offset tech weakness Appetite for new tech issuance, with deals like Solidigm returning to the calendar a sign that confidence is rebuilding

If next week's results show AI spending is starting to pay its way, the October sell-off could look like a healthy reset of an overheated trade, with money potentially rotating back into tech as quickly as it left. If they disappoint, the rotation into defensives may accelerate and the S&P 500 could find its tolerance tested.

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