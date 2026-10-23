Arab League Strongly Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- The Arab League has strongly condemned attacks carried out by the Houthi militia targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in casualties and injuries, as well as material damage to the targeted facilities.

The League categorically rejected the continued Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, describing them as a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of citizens and residents.

It stressed that repeated attacks on airports, oil facilities, and civilian infrastructure constitute a serious escalation that threatens civil aviation safety and energy security, while undermining regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a political settlement to the Yemeni crisis.

The Arab League reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. It emphasized that Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of collective Arab security.

The League also called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by working to halt these attacks and prevent their recurrence. It extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF