ANAS Showcases Scientific Publications At 12Th Baku International Book Fair

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is participating in the 12th Baku International Book Fair at the Baku Expo Centre, showcasing an extensive collection of scientific publications and information resources.

The ANAS stand, showcasing the Academy's scientific potential, rich publishing heritage, and diverse research fields, has attracted considerable interest from visitors since the exhibition opened.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli visited the ANAS stand and familiarised himself with the publications on display. He highly praised the Academy's traditional participation in the international book fair and expressed his satisfaction with the initiative.

During the exhibition, the ANAS stand is also being visited by government and state officials, cultural figures, heads of higher education institutions, scientists, and members of the public. The scientific and popular science publications on display serve to introduce the Academy's research activities and the country's achievements in science and education to a wider audience.

ANAS's participation in the exhibition is of considerable importance in disseminating scientific knowledge, promoting a culture of reading, supporting the intellectual development of younger generations, and improving access to scientific resources in the modern information environment.

As part of the exhibition, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, also examined the publications displayed at the stand.

He stressed the importance of presenting scientific works and other publications to a broad readership.

Isa Habibbayli noted that promoting scientific publications makes a significant contribution to communicating research findings to the public, increasing young people's interest in science, and strengthening reading traditions in society.