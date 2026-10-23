President Ilham Aliyev Presented“Istiglal” Order To Farhad Khalilov
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented the“Istiglal” Order to People's Artist Farhad Khalilov.
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