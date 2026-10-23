Jan Machielsen
- Reader in Early Modern History, History, Archaeology and Religion, Cardiff University
I am a Reader in Early Modern History at Cardiff University and currently a Visiting Professor at the Sapienza University, Rome.
My research focuses on two areas of early modern religion: the histories of witchcraft and saint-making. I am interested in why early modern communities saw some of their neighbours as particularly holy and wicked. My most recent monograph "The Basque Witch-Hunt: A Secret History" won the 2025 PROSE Award for European History. I am currently developing a project on the papacy's role in Catholic saint-making.Experience
- 2022–present Reader, Cardiff University 2025–present Visiting professor, Sapienza University, Rome
- 2011 University of Oxford, DPhil in History
- 2024 The Basque Witch-Hunt: A Secret History,
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