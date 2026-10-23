

Honorary Professor, Institute of Archaeology, UCL Scientific Associate, Natural History Museum

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Chris Stringer has been involved in much of the crucial research into the origins of humanity, and here he draws on a wealth of evidence - from fossils and archaeology to the mysteries of ancient DNA - to reveal the definitive story of where we came from, how we lived, how we got here and who we are.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, an Honorary Professor at UCL Institute of Archaeology and Honorary Professor at Royal Holloway.

He first worked at the Natural History Museum in London in 1969-1970, but joined the permanent staff in 1973. He retired on December 31st 2025, and is now a Scientific Associate.

His early research was on the relationship of Neanderthals and early modern humans in Europe, but through his work on the Recent African Origin model for modern human origins, he now collaborates with archaeologists, Earth scientists, and geneticists in attempting to reconstruct the evolution of modern humans globally.

"I've excavated at sites in Britain and abroad, and I directed the Ancient Human Occupation of Britain project from 2001 until it finished in 2013. Now I'm co-director of the follow-up Pathways to Ancient Britain project, which began as part of our funding from the Calleva Foundation, and which has contributed to the establishment of the Centre for Human Evolution Research.

"As well as many scientific papers, I've also written a number of books, most recently Britain: one million years of the human story (2014, with Rob Dinnis) and Our Human Story (2018, with Louise Humphrey)."

–present Scientific Associate, Natural History Museum

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