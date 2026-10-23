Huw Macartney is an Associate Professor in Political Economy specialising in the politics of banking regulation and supervision. He has written and co-edited five books and over a dozen journal articles and book chapters on financial governance and political economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.