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Huw Macartney

Huw Macartney


Date: 2026-10-23 05:38:11

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate professor in Political Economy, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles

Huw Macartney is an Associate Professor in Political Economy specialising in the politics of banking regulation and supervision. He has written and co-edited five books and over a dozen journal articles and book chapters on financial governance and political economy.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Political Economy, University of Birmingham

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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