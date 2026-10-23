Blackpink's Lisa Drops 1St Solo EP 'Press Play'

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Oct 23 (NNN-Yonhap) -- Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK returned to the music scene Friday with her new solo EP, "Press Play," marking her first release in one year and eight months, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The six-track album, released at midnight, serves as the singer's first solo EP and follows her debut full-length album, "Alter Ego," which came out in February last year.

Fronted by the lead track "Tarantino," the EP also includes the songs "Sawadika," "V12," "Cobra," "Cut U Off" and "Sweat."

"Sawadika," which was released ahead of the album in September, debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after its release. It set a new record as the highest-charting song from the artist.

The comeback follows a major milestone for Lisa at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles last month. She won the Best Pop award, a major category, for "Dream," a track from "Alter Ego," becoming the first Asian solo artist to claim the prize.

--NNN-YONHAP