Greek Parliament Votes To Ban Under-15S From Social Media - Reports

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The Greek parliament passed a Bill on Friday that seeks to ban children under the age of 15 from social media, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported, citing the ERT television channel.

The motion, introduced by State Minister Akis Skertsos, was approved by a majority vote at the parliament's plenary session.

Only the ruling New Democracy party reportedly voted for the ban, while other parties either objected or abstained. The ban will take effect on Jan 1, 2027.

In April, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the European Union country would ban social media access for children under 15 over concerns about their mental health.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI