Japanese Author Ryu Murakami, Known For Almost Transparent Blue, Dies

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Oct 23 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Ryu Murakami, a Japanese author known for his Akutagawa Prize winning debut novel "Almost Transparent Blue," has died, a publishing industry source said Friday. He was 74, Kyodo News reported.

A native of Nagasaki Prefecture, Murakami was given a private family funeral following his death at home last Saturday.

His debut novel, written while he was a student at Musashino Art University, became a major bestseller after winning the prestigious literary prize in 1976.

He went on to write a string of popular works, including "Coin Locker Babies," "69" and "From the Fatherland, with Love."

Murakami, who also worked as a film director and screenwriter, was widely known in Japan for hosting a television programme featuring interviews with leading business figures.

Tributes to Murakami poured in from political circles, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara saying, "He sharply portrayed both the light and dark sides of society, as well as people's hopes and anxieties, leaving a profound mark on Japanese literature."

"He was a writer who never stopped questioning the truths of his time. The many words he crafted will continue to be read by generations of readers and live on in people's hearts," Kihara, the top government spokesman, said at a regular press conference.

--NNN-KYODO