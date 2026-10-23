Queensland Closes Schools Amid Flooding Caused By Heavy Rain - Education Department

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The Australian state of Queensland closed schools in the vicinity of Brisbane amid large-scale floods caused by heavy rainfall, the Queensland Department of Education said on Friday, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported.

Eight schools north of Brisbane were closed on Friday due to adverse weather conditions, including four in the town of Caboolture, located approximately 45 kilometres from the state capital.

"The safety of students, teachers and community members is the department's highest priority," the Department of Education said.

“When deciding whether to open or close schools, the department takes into account current and forecast weather conditions, river and creek water levels, and the condition of roads and access routes, it added.”

Heavy rains led to flash floods in southeastern Queensland. In some areas, more than 160 millimetres of precipitation fell in three hours, flooding homes and closing dozens of roads. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI