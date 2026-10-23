Turkiye Continues Efforts To Pave Way For Peace Across Regions: President

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL (Türki̇ye) Oct 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Türkiye continues striving to pave the way for peace across a vast region, from Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchanges to mediation efforts in Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a video message to the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference, Erdogan stressed that diplomacy remains possible even amid the most challenging conflicts.

"There is always a door open to diplomacy, even in the most difficult disputes," he said, adding that the key is demonstrating "the will, courage and sincerity to keep that door open."

Erdogan said Türkiye remains committed to diplomacy despite increasing global conflicts, escalating tensions, and declining trust in international institutions.

He also criticized the structure of the international system, particularly the UN Security Council.

"A structure in which the will of more than 190 countries depends on the discretion of five countries is neither fair nor capable of fully restoring trust," he said.

Erdogan noted that millions of people in Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan, and other crisis regions were deeply disappointed with the UN.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to bringing conflicting parties together, mediating fair solutions and assuming responsibility for peace efforts.

--NNN-ANADOLU