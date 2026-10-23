Iran's Mountain Shelters Offer Taiwan A China Survival Playbook

MENAFN - Asia Times) Iran's rapid post-strike recovery of its Eagle 44 airbase proves that hardened mountain shelters remain a decisive shield against precision firepower, transforming how inferior air forces survive and deter superior adversaries.

This month, The War Zone (TWZ) reported that Iran is actively repairing and expanding its subterranean Eagle 44 airbase in Hormozgan province, despite having absorbed at least three rounds of joint US and Israeli airstrikes this year, according to Planet Labs satellite imagery.

The mountain-carved complex - built roughly 160 kilometers northwest of the Strait of Hormuz to shield fighter jets, drones and missiles - was targeted in March and July under the US-led Operation Epic Fury to sever its underground hangars from the 4.35-kilometer runway.

However, late-September imagery shows Iran bulldozing strike debris, clearing runway obstructions, finishing paving on a primary western taxiway segment, and beginning subgrade preparation on an adjacent section to establish a redundant access link.

While three support buildings remain heavily damaged and deep portal conditions remain obscured, the rapid reconstruction shows Iran prioritizing critical subterranean infrastructure by deploying engineering units to restore sortie capabilities amid an ongoing naval blockade.

This resilience directly contradicts assessments from the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Trump administration asserting Iran's air force and missile infrastructure have been functionally eliminated.

Iran's wartime preservation of combat aviation through hardened subterranean facilities demonstrates how inferior air forces can absorb pre-emptive strikes and conduct asymmetric counter-offensives-offering a viable strategic blueprint for a survival doctrine against superior airpower.

Dylan Malyasov mentions in an April 2026 Defense Blog article that Iran's fortress doctrine of sheltering combat aircraft inside hardened subterranean facilities-such as the Eagle 44 complex-validated its strategic value by preserving an estimated two-thirds of the country's operational air fleet under heavy US and Israeli airstrikes.