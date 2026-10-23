Reporting Of Manager's Transaction In Bang & Olufsen Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nancy Liu, Board member of Bang & Olufsen A/S, has purchased shares.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting,

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303





Attachments



BO_2631_transaction PDMR_oplysninger_400001217