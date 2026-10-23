Reporting Of Manager's Transaction In Bang & Olufsen Shares
For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting,
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Attachments
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BO_2631_transaction
PDMR_oplysninger_400001217
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