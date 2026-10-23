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Reporting Of Manager's Transaction In Bang & Olufsen Shares


Date: 2026-10-23 05:31:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nancy Liu, Board member of Bang & Olufsen A/S, has purchased shares.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting,
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303


Attachments

  • BO_2631_transaction
  • PDMR_oplysninger_400001217

MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111855302


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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