Stephanie Mills To Headline 2026 Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit, Bringing National Attention To Maternal And Infant Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The November 9 event in Pittsburgh will unite government leaders, healthcare experts and community advocates to advance maternal health and family wellness.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Color & Culture today announced that acclaimed singer and entertainer Stephanie Mills will headline the 2026 Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit on November 9 in Pittsburgh, lending her celebrated voice and national platform to an important conversation about maternal health, family wellness and the collective responsibility to improve outcomes for mothers and babies.

Working in collaboration with Latino Connection, Color & Culture supports the Summit's communications, community engagement and outreach efforts. Presented by PA Health & Wellness, the event will bring together government leaders, healthcare professionals, community organizations, birth workers and advocates to address persistent challenges in maternal and infant health, explore opportunities for collaboration and strengthen support systems for families across Pennsylvania.

While the Summit is rooted in Pennsylvania, its mission reflects a broader national priority: ensuring that mothers and babies have access to the care, information, resources and support they need to thrive.

Stephanie Mills Brings Star Power to an Important Public Health Conversation

Best known for her iconic performances on Broadway and a celebrated recording career spanning decades, Stephanie Mills brings a recognizable and influential voice to the Summit's mission.

The Grammy Award-winning entertainer, whose career includes her unforgettable portrayal of Dorothy in the original Broadway production of The Wiz, will serve as the Summit's celebrity keynote speaker.

Her participation brings heightened visibility to an issue that reaches beyond geography, income and background, helping amplify conversations about maternal wellness, family support and the importance of investing in healthier communities.

By combining celebrity engagement with healthcare expertise and community advocacy, the Summit aims to inspire greater public awareness and encourage meaningful action.

State Leadership and Healthcare Experts Unite Around Maternal Health

The Summit will open with remarks from Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen and Secretary of Human Services Dr. Val Arkoosh, reinforcing the importance of coordinated efforts to address maternal health challenges.

Throughout the day, participants will hear from professionals representing organizations including UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, The Midwife Center, Maternal and Family Health Services, Dawa, Jewish Healthcare Foundation, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Allegheny County Health Department and Maternal Intelligence.

Educational sessions and discussions will examine maternal healthcare access, pregnancy and postpartum support, maternal mental health, health disparities and the critical roles of community-based organizations, doulas, midwives and other maternal health professionals.

The Summit is designed to foster collaboration across sectors and encourage approaches that can strengthen maternal health systems and improve the experiences of mothers and families.

Corporate Partners Demonstrate a Shared Commitment to Mothers and Babies

The 2026 Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit is made possible through the support of healthcare organizations and corporate partners committed to strengthening maternal health awareness, education and community engagement.

PA Health & Wellness serves as Presenting Sponsor, demonstrating its commitment to advancing maternal health initiatives and supporting conversations that connect healthcare systems, policymakers and the communities they serve.

The Summit also recognizes the generous support of:



Aetna, Diamond Sponsor

Jefferson Health Plans, Silver Sponsor

Highmark Wholecare, Breakfast and Lunch Sponsor UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Digital App Sponsor

Together, these partners are helping create a platform for education, professional collaboration and community connection around one of the most important public health issues facing families today.

Their collective investment reflects the value of bringing diverse organizations together to support healthier pregnancies, stronger families and more informed communities.

Extending the Conversation Beyond the Conference

In addition to its professional programming, the Summit will feature a free Community Baby Shower, connecting expectant and new parents with information, resources and community support.

This community-focused initiative reflects the Summit's broader belief that improving maternal health requires more than medical care alone. It requires accessible resources, trusted relationships, education and sustained collaboration among healthcare providers, public agencies, community organizations and families.

The event also offers valuable educational and networking opportunities for doulas, midwives, nurses, physicians, social service professionals, public health leaders and others working to improve maternal and infant health.

About the 2026 Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit: The 2026 Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit will take place Monday, November 9, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event brings together healthcare professionals, government leaders, advocates, community organizations and families to advance conversations and collaborative approaches that support healthier mothers and babies.

About Color & Culture: Color & Culture is a community engagement and communications organization that works with partners to connect organizations, initiatives and resources with diverse communities through culturally responsive outreach, strategic communications and collaborative programming.

In partnership with Latino Connection, Color & Culture supports communications, community engagement and coordination efforts for the 2026 Pennsylvania Maternal Health Summit, helping advance awareness of maternal health priorities and connect healthcare organizations, advocates and families with opportunities for education, collaboration and support.

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Stephanie Mills

For event information, registration and programming updates, visit