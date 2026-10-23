Spartan Construction And Design Named Roofer Of The Year In Ashland

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ashland family-owned roofing firm recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for honest residential and commercial work across the Tri-State

ASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spartan Construction and Design has been named Roofer of the Year in Ashland by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on aggregated public consumer review data reflecting a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews.

The family-owned roofing contractor, led by President Chad Dowdy and CEO Chasiti Dowdy, serves homeowners and businesses across an approximate 60-mile radius from Ashland, Kentucky, including communities in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company markets itself as roofers who operate with honesty and provides residential and commercial roofing, roof replacement, repairs, inspections, and 24/7 emergency roof services.

Spartan Construction and Design is a licensed and insured contractor operating in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Services include shingle, metal, flat, and commercial membrane roofing systems, along with siding repairs and replacements. The firm offers price-match support for comparable estimates, financing options with no money down where available, and on-site supervision aimed at protecting property during work.

Recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute is based on publicly accessible consumer review data across business categories. Spartan Construction and Design's recognition as Roofer of the Year in Ashland reflects its standing among reviewed roofing businesses in that market.

About Spartan Construction and Design

Spartan Construction and Design LLC is a family-owned roofing and construction company based in Ashland, Kentucky, with service across the greater Tri-State region of Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company provides residential and commercial roofing, emergency repairs, inspections, and related exterior services from its office at 2841 13th St Suite 2, Ashland, KY 41102.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Chad Dowdy, President

Spartan Construction and Design

+1 606-547-1078

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Spartan Construction and Design Named Roofer of the Year in Ashland News Provided By Awardy October 23, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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