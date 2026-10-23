MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Erin DiGiacomo, a fourth-generation Ohio farmer developing a grass-fed cattle business through Maneater Farms, is set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV, where she will share insights on sustainable agriculture, farmland preservation, and building a resilient family farming operation.Clean and Thriving TV is a premium television docuseries spotlighting business owners who refused to let their past define them. Honoring the grit required to overcome addiction and build a business, the series focuses on operational growth, daily execution, and commercial success beyond recovery.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, DiGiacomo will explore her plans to transition conventional farmland toward regenerative rotational grazing and direct-to-consumer beef production. She will also discuss balancing traditional farming knowledge with data-driven decisions and preserving agricultural land for future generations.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Clean and Thriving TV highlights the experiences of business owners navigating personal change and commercial growth.DiGiacomo's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Erin DiGiacomo to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 23, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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