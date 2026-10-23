Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Not Cancelled, Organizer Confirms Police Permission Issued After Review

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour concert in Delhi, scheduled for October 30, has received permission following security review.

Organizer BookMyShow Live clarified that reports of its cancellation were inaccurate. In a statement to IANS, BookMyShow Live said permission for the event had been temporarily withheld and that it should not be confused with a cancellation. The organizer explained that, in view of the festive season and the need for heightened caution, Delhi Police had asked it to put additional safety, traffic, and crowd-management measures in place.

BookMyShow Live said it had held a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan, and assured the authorities of full compliance with all security and traffic requirements. Following this, permission for the event was reconsidered and issued.

“We, with Delhi Police, are committed to ensuring a good experience for attendees as well as local commuters,” the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that Delhi Police had denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing security concerns. In an official letter dated October 21, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South District, had informed organizer BookMyShow Live Private Limited that its request to host the musical event featuring Dosanjh could not be approved.

The letter read,“​​In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”

The police letter cited security threats and law-and-order concerns as reasons for withholding permission. However, it did not specify the nature of the threats or provide further details.

The Delhi concert is set to mark the beginning of Dosanjh's 'Aura India Tour', a six-week musical tour spanning several cities across the country. The tour is scheduled to include performances in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, among other cities.