Woman Hacked To Death In Thoothukudi Following Ongoing Family Dispute

Tragic Murder in Thoothukudi

A woman was hacked to death following a dispute at her house in Mudalur, under the jurisdiction of Thattarmadam police station in Thoothukudi district, officials said. Her husband and 12-year-old son were also injured in the attack and admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, police rescued the couple's two daughters, who had gone missing after the incident.

Details of the Investigation

According to police, Gnanapragash of Anandhapuram in Sathankulam had been in a relationship with the 15-year-old daughter of Muthukrishnan (43), a resident of Mudalur. This had reportedly led to previous enmity between the two sides, with Gnanapragash frequently quarrelling with Muthukrishnan's family.

Attack and Police Response

On the night of October 22, Gnanapragash allegedly went to Muthukrishnan's house and got into an argument with the family. He allegedly attacked Muthukrishnan, his wife Mary Vijila (39), and their 12-year-old son with a sickle. Mary Vijila died on the spot, while her husband and son sustained injuries.

Police investigations revealed that Gnanapragash had taken the couple's two daughters from the house and kept them at his residence following the incident. On receiving information, personnel from Thattarmadam police station rushed to the scene, rescued the injured Muthukrishnan and his son, and sent them to hospital for treatment.

The body of Mary Vijila was recovered and sent to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police subsequently rescued the two girls from Gnanapragash's residence. A search is underway to trace Gnanapragash, and further investigation into the incident is continuing.

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