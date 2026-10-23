Dhir Is Exciting Talent Who Fills Multiple Roles, Knows What Is Expected From Him: Kotak

MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Oct 23 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Thursday that Naman Dhir is a 'very exciting talent' who understands his job in the side and delivers on it, adding that the all-rounder's ability to bowl, field and finish gave the team valuable balance.

Dhir sealed India's four-wicket win in the T20I series opener against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval with a blistering unbeaten 42 off 15 balls, as the visitors chased down 226 – their highest chase ever in the format - with two deliveries to spare.

"Naman Dhir, in the last six to eight balls in the Bangaluru match, what he did, we know that he is capable of doing that. He is a very exciting talent. His role in the last match was very, very important. He is a power-packed player, He knows what is expected from him. And he does exactly that, which is a great sign," Kotak told reporters in a press conference.

He also felt Dhir could be used in different ways depending on the opposition's batting make-up. "In T20s, if a team has a lot of left-handers, he can bowl four overs. Or if there is an equal balance of right and left-handers, he can bowl two overs or one.

“He is someone who can also field really well and bat, who can make an impact in batting in the finisher's role. At the moment, obviously, it is too early, but I personally feel he is very promising. The batting technique, the base he creates early, the power he has, the way he plays the short ball, he is a very, very exciting talent."

Dhir's late burst capped a chase set up by the openers. Sanju Samson top-scored with a 33-ball 67 and added 93 with Abhishek Sharma inside the powerplay, while captain Shreyas Iyer made 42 off 28 balls. Kotak said what stood out for him was how the pair of Sanju and Abhishek kept fear out of their game.

"Sanju is an outstanding, power-packed player. The way he and Abhishek approached (the chase) yesterday - it may seem natural given the high scores that are posted. But, if you ever put yourself in the place of a batter, and think that you have to hit 3-4 sixes in the first two overs, you will also be afraid of getting out.

“If you get out early in two consecutive games, then you will play in fear in the third match; fear that if you don't get a run, then you will be dropped. Overcoming all that, and the way they are showing the intent, that excites me. Really, it is amazing, that on top of power, talent, and intent, and everything, controlling their mind also, to get them into that fearless attitude - that is something to watch."

With Ishan Kishan ruled out due to groin strain, teenaged opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the frontrunner to slot into the playing eleven for the second T20I, which will also be played at Hagley Oval. Vaibhav, 15, was fast-tracked into the national side after a stellar IPL season earlier this year, but has been on the bench since featuring in the semi-final and final of India's gold-medal winning Asian Games campaign.

Iyer had earlier described the time on the sidelines as a learning curve for the youngster. The only other batter in the squad is seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube, who would not be a like-for-like replacement for Kishan. Kotak refused to add to the debate over Sooryavanshi's game time, and felt the noise around him early on had been unhelpful.

"He is young. But to be very honest, not just me, the way the entire team management handles him well. I look at him from a neutral perspective, but it is amazing because everyone likes him. The public likes him, social media likes him, the team also likes him. He has that talent. But just because of that, or that everyone likes him, you can't make changes in the playing eleven.

"He is very talented, and I actually feel that he has a bright, bright future ahead. Once he plays, he gets his opportunities and settles down, he will learn a lot of things. At the start, I felt there was a lot of hype that he should play. I genuinely felt that such hype is not good for a player as well, for a young 15-16-year-old boy, that everyone is saying that he should play, and he is not getting a place.

"He is too young. Then the entire atmosphere revolves around 'why is he playing?' and 'why is he not playing?' People related to cricket should think about it - whether they are actually helping or just to create something... That's what I felt that time."

The coach said the youngster had since matured and accepted the competition for places without complaint. "Now he is much more mature. He understood that... if Sanju bhai is batting the way he is, how will he stay out? If Abhishek bhai is batting the way he is, only 11 can play even in middle order.

“So everyone understands. But he still wants to play. And if I was to be in his place, even I would have wanted to play. So there is nothing wrong with that. He is a very simple boy. I don't think he has ever complained. From what I see of him, I am really happy and he is working on his fielding, fitness, and batting.

“He also observes how the game is going, and how the senior people are approaching it. Because hitting ability is one thing, and the things you learn while batting at this level, is a different thing. He will also have to learn that. I am sure he will; he is clever, talented."

Kotak made it clear he had no intention of tinkering with Sooryavanshi's attacking instincts. "Vaibhav has a certain way of practising. I wouldn't say that he was struggling, but there are certain things he likes, there is a certain way he wants to attack. Obviously, the practice wicket, its bounce, and the way it is in the match, is very different.

“But my conversation with him was about the way the ball moves from certain areas, what shots he can play for that. The way he approaches the game, I wouldn't change that, unless such a situation comes up where it becomes a must. Vaibhav's ability is so much that he doesn't struggle as often.

“He just talks, decides and plays his shots. There are players who play shots on merit. And there are those who try to create shots, wherever the ball is. For me, Vaibhav is that kind of a player who dominates and plays shots as per his wish."

After the second game in Christchurch, the teams will travel to Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton for the remaining three T20Is on October 27, October 30 and November 1. The five-match T20I series will be followed by five ODIs and two Tests.