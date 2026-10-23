Tajikistan, EAPO Discuss Intellectual Property Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in intellectual property, improving the patent system and promoting innovation.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Minister Abdurahmonzoda Abdurahmon Safarali and President of the Eurasian Patent Organization Grigory Ivliev on October 21, 2026, on the sidelines of the International Conference "IP Eurasia / IP Tajikistan'2026".

The discussions focused on the digitalization of services, the training of highly qualified specialists, support for domestic inventors and entrepreneurs, and the commercialization of inventions.

Furthermore, the sides expressed their interest in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and implementing joint initiatives in the field of intellectual property.

The cooperation is expected to support the development of Tajikistan's patent system and create additional opportunities for promoting domestic innovation and bringing new inventions to market.

Intellectual property protection plays an important role in supporting innovation, encouraging research and development, and creating conditions for the commercialization of new technologies. Effective patent systems help inventors and businesses protect their innovations while facilitating the exchange of technological knowledge.

In Central Asia, strengthening cooperation in this field can contribute to the development of innovation ecosystems, improve access to patent services and support the integration of local businesses and research institutions into regional and international markets.