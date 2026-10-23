Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Prepare To Open Two Upgraded Border Checkpoints

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are preparing to open two upgraded border checkpoints to improve cross-border traffic and facilitate the movement of passengers, vehicles and cargo between the countries, Uzbekistan's Customs Committee said on October 22.

The issue was discussed at a working meeting between Gayrat Nasirov, first deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee, and Asker Kiikov, counselor-representative of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan.

In the course of the meeting, the Kazakh side reported that construction and installation work at Zhibek Zholy had been completed and preparations for its opening were underway. Uzbekistan, in turn, confirmed that Gisht Kuprik was ready to open and presented video footage showing the checkpoint's infrastructure and surrounding area.

During the presentation, representatives from Uzbekistan outlined measures designed to increase the checkpoint's throughput capacity, streamline border-crossing procedures and improve conditions for passengers and vehicles.

The sides emphasized the need to coordinate with the relevant authorities of both countries to finalize a date for the simultaneous official opening of the two checkpoints.

Moreover, the meeting covered the current state of bilateral customs and trade cooperation and opportunities to expand it. Both sides welcomed positive trends in mutual trade and cargo flows.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to improving the movement of passengers, vehicles and goods across the border, simplifying customs procedures and increasing the efficiency of border checkpoints.