Turkmenistan Targets 40-60% Methane Cuts At Two Pilot Sites With EU Support

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan aims to reduce methane emissions by 40–60% at two pilot sites in the Ahal and Lebap regions through the use of equipment for detecting and eliminating leaks, Head of the "Green Central Asia, phase II" programme and the project "European Union for a Green Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024–2029", Caroline Milow said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Milow made the remark on the third day of the OGT 2026 conference in Ashgabat on October 23.

"The projects also include the introduction of renewable energy sources, improvements in energy efficiency, and the modernization of power infrastructure," she said.

According to Milow, the German Society for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)) is implementing projects in Turkmenistan in collaboration with the European Union and other European partners. A key focus area is the reduction of methane emissions through the use of modern technologies, including Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) equipment, satellite monitoring, and artificial intelligence-based solutions.

"We are working toward achieving measurable emission reductions. By providing LDAR equipment, we aim to reduce emissions by 40–60% at two pilot sites in the Ahal and Lebap regions," she noted.

Milow emphasized that reducing emissions yields both environmental and economic benefits, as it allows for the conservation of gas that would otherwise be lost. She added that further opportunities lie in combining traditional energy sources with renewable energy.

Another area of cooperation involves the application of renewable energy in agriculture and water resource management. In partnership with the Mary Energy Institute under the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, a pilot project is underway to use solar-powered pumps to deliver drainage water, purified via algae, to agricultural fields.

"In this way, we are combining improvements in both water and energy efficiency," Milow explained.

As part of the 'Team Europe' initiative, GIZ is also collaborating with the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development on the modernization of power grids and the integration of renewable energy sources. In particular, it's planned to implement a renewable energy system in the Dashoguz region, in collaboration with the state concern "Turkmenenergo."

According to Milow, the work also encompasses improving the planning and management of power grids, introducing specialized software, and developing national human resource capacity. Together with partners from Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries, GIZ intends to support the creation of educational programs designed to train young professionals for the energy sector.

Furthermore, Milow highlighted the importance of regional climate cooperation and welcomed Turkmenistan's accession to the Regional Strategy on Climate Change, developed under the "Green Central Asia" initiative. She noted that GIZ projects are aimed not only at achieving climate goals but also at strengthening water and food security, modernizing energy systems, and fostering the long-term development of professional expertise.

Regarding opportunities for European businesses, Milow pointed out that EU companies could contribute to reducing methane emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and implementing renewable energy solutions in Turkmenistan. She stated that expanding such cooperation would yield tangible economic results and strengthen ties between European and Turkmen enterprises.

At the same time, she emphasized that increasing the transparency of the investment climate would help encourage greater participation by European businesses in projects within the country. Milow added that the EU Delegation and the embassies of EU member states stand ready to facilitate business connections and relay requests for cooperation, specifically concerning methane emission reduction, to European companies.

In an earlier exclusive interview with Trend, representatives from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) noted the effectiveness of their cooperation with Turkmenistan in the area of methane emission reduction. "This collaboration has made it possible to establish reliable communication channels for the rapid transmission of MARS alerts directly to government authorities and companies capable of taking action to eliminate emissions," the organization reported.

According to UNEP, eight methane leak sources in Turkmenistan, associated with pipelines, wells, and flare systems, have been successfully eliminated. Prior to their remediation, these sources had collectively released more than 27,000 tons of methane into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the final day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is underway in Ashgabat.

On the third day, participants are discussing ways to reduce methane emissions, improve environmental and energy efficiency, and the role of natural gas in ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy future.

Participants are exploring opportunities for international exchange of expertise and technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the environmental performance of the oil and gas industry. In addition, the role of natural gas in shaping a balanced energy system is being discussed.