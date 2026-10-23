Wellerpcb Publishes New Engineering Guides On PCB Material Selection, Fine-Pitch BGA Design, And High-Voltage Insulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three new resources help engineering teams address CTI-based material selection, 0.4 mm pitch BGA routing, and clearance and creepage requirements before production

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellerPCB, a Weller Technology Co. Ltd brand and provider of PCB design, fabrication, and assembly services, announces the publication of three new engineering guides covering PCB base material CTI, fine-pitch BGA PCB design, and high-voltage PCB clearance and creepage. The guides are now available on the WellerPCB website and are intended to help engineering teams identify potential reliability, yield, and cost issues earlier in the design process.

As electronic systems become more compact and complex, early design-for-manufacturing (DFM) reviews can help identify potential fabrication and assembly problems before production.







New Guide: PCB Material Selection and Reliability

PCB laminate selection involves more than thickness, thermal performance, and mechanical strength. The Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) measures a material's resistance to electrical tracking under standardized test conditions.

For industrial electronics and power systems, CTI can influence creepage distance requirements and insulation design. Engineers must consider operating voltage, environmental contamination, and applicable safety standards when selecting materials.

The new PCB base material CTI guide explains material classifications and practical selection considerations for reliable electrical insulation.

New Guide: Fine-Pitch BGA PCB Design

Fine-pitch BGA packages enable compact electronic assemblies but introduce significant routing and manufacturing constraints.

For 0.4 mm pitch BGA components, designers must carefully evaluate pad geometry, solder mask registration, escape routing, and via placement. Depending on circuit complexity, HDI technology, laser-drilled microvias, and filled via-in-pad structures may be necessary.

Improper design decisions can increase solder bridging risks, fabrication complexity, and assembly costs. Early coordination between layout engineers and PCB manufacturers helps establish feasible production requirements.

The fine-pitch BGA PCB design guide covers these issues, including HDI routing strategies and manufacturing limitations.

New Guide: High-Voltage PCB Clearance and Creepage

High-voltage PCB designs require careful control of clearance and creepage distances to minimize electrical breakdown and surface tracking risks.

Clearance represents the shortest distance through air between conductive parts, while creepage measures the shortest path along an insulating surface.

Required distances depend on working voltage, transient overvoltage, pollution degree, material properties, and applicable safety standards. Designers may also need isolation slots or additional insulation barriers to meet application requirements.

The high-voltage PCB clearance and creepage guide outlines important design considerations for electrical safety and long-term reliability.







Improving PCB Manufacturability

Material selection, high-density routing, and electrical insulation should be evaluated before PCB designs enter production.

WellerPCB supports engineering teams through PCB layout, DFM evaluation, fabrication, and assembly services. Early identification of manufacturing constraints can help reduce unnecessary design revisions and improve production readiness.

About WellerPCB

WellerPCB, a brand of Weller Technology Co. Ltd, provides PCB design, fabrication, assembly, and electronic manufacturing services for industrial and commercial applications, supporting customers with complex engineering and production requirements.

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