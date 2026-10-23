Harvard Alum Launches Hispanic AI Safety Institute Following Viral Growth Of 'Eltechbro'

Tobias Martin, 'eltechbro'

With over 7 million views in Spanish-language AI safety content, Tobias Martin expands into AI safety training efforts for Spanish-speaking communities.

- Tobias Martin, Founder, Hispanic AI Safety InstituteCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After reaching over 7 million views and building an audience of 35,000 followers explaining AI risks in Spanish, eltechbro creator Tobias Martin is channeling that momentum into the launch of the Hispanic AI safety Institute (HASI ). The Harvard-trained educator and communications specialist at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI) is establishing a dedicated pipeline to bring Spanish-speaking communities into global AI safety debates.“When I launched eltechbro in February, the immediate response made it clear that the Spanish-speaking world is eager to engage with AI safety, but the conversation has been kept almost exclusively in English,” said Martin.“The information gap across Latin America isn't a lack of interest, it's an access barrier we need to address.”HASI was founded to close that divide by delivering accessible AI literacy and specialized AI safety training to Spanish speakers globally. The waiting list for the first online course“AI Safety, Strategy and Leadership” is now open on the HASI website.The launch builds on Martin's growing role as a go-to AI safety analyst for major outlets such as France 24, Univision, and Caracol Radio, where he has broken down complex security vulnerabilities, including the OpenAI and Hugging Face incident. To expand access to these insights, HASI also hosts a curated, topic-indexed digital library of his explanatory videos directly on the institute's website.About Tobias Martin 'eltechbro'Tobias Martin works in AI safety communications at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute. He created @eltechbro, a Spanish-language media presence focused on advanced AI and its risks and holds a Future of Life Institute grant supporting a Spanish-language video series. He is a fellow in the MARS program at the Cambridge AI Safety Hub. Before entering AI safety, he worked in education policy and holds an Ed.M. in Learning Design, Innovation, and Technology from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a B.S. from Minerva University.About the Hispanic AI Safety InstituteThe Hispanic AI Safety Institute (HASI) is an educational organization founded to bridge the representation and knowledge gap in artificial intelligence safety and alignment across the Spanish-speakers in the U.S. through advanced AI safety education, public communication, research synthesis, and participation in governance. Its Spanish-language resources are also useful internationally. HASI equips Spanish speakers to actively shape global AI governance. For more information, visit hispanicaisafety

Debora M. Menieur Nunez

Contact: Tobias Martin

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Harvard Alum Launches Hispanic AI safety Institute Following Viral Growth of 'eltechbro' News Provided By Debora M. Menieur Nunez October 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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