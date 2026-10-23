Becker Transactions Announces Exclusive Representation Of JHB Holdings' Eight-Patent Telecommunications Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Becker Transactions announces its exclusive representation of JHB Holdings LLC in connection with the strategic sale or licensing of its historical telecommunications patent portfolio.AT&T-originated communications intellectual property portfolio offers strategic acquisition and licensing opportunities involving mobile messaging, multimedia communications, digital content management, and emerging communications technologies.The portfolio consists of eight issued U.S. patents associated with communications, digital messaging, multimedia content, and related technologies originally developed by AT&T.Eight Issued U.S. PatentsThe JHB Holdings eight-patent working portfolio consists of:U.S. Patent No. 10,313,279 - Live video-chat function within text messaging environmentU.S. Patent No. 10,257,148 - Scalable Message FidelityU.S. Patent No. 9,639,861 - Messaging with Greeting Card and Gift OptionU.S. Patent No. 9,589,013 - Message Content Management SystemU.S. Patent No. 9,289,018 - Interactive Point of Purchase SystemU.S. Patent No. 9,049,163 - Scalable Message FidelityU.S. Patent No. 8,700,072 - Scalable Message FidelityU.S. Patent No. 8,615,262 - Selective Caching of Real Time Messaging ThreadsThe patents are associated with historical communications technologies and represent the designated eight-patent working inventory.Technology and Commercial ApplicationsThe portfolio's technical subject matter includes communications-related inventions associated with message processing, message fidelity, content management, multimedia communications, and electronic messaging functionality.Potential commercial markets include wireless telecommunications, mobile operating systems, consumer and enterprise messaging platforms, digital content services, and communications infrastructure.As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into communications systems, certain historical messaging technologies may also warrant evaluation for potential relevance to AI-enabled messaging and automated communications.Specific applications and technical coverage are determined by the issued patent claims.Opportunity for Acquisition or LicensingBecker Transactions will represent JHB Holdings in pursuing qualified acquisition and licensing opportunities involving the designated patent portfolio.The portfolio may be evaluated independently or alongside other separately authorized intellectual property assets where commercially appropriate.About JHB Holdings LLCJHB Holdings LLC is an intellectual property holding and development company. Its intellectual property interests include historical communications inventions and newer developments in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.About Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is a world leading patent brokerage firm expertly led by Dean Becker and Olivia Becker, a father daughter team, who bring a family legacy of navigating complex intellectual property transactions. Our team has collectively facilitated over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions. With decades of experience collaborating with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations, we specialize in technology monetization. We excel at identifying essential intellectual property assets and connecting them with strategic buyers seeking competitive advantages.For acquisition, licensing, or strategic partnership inquiries:

Olivia Becker

Becker Transactions

+1 662-338-6617

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Becker Transactions Announces Exclusive Representation of JHB Holdings' Eight-Patent Telecommunications Portfolio News Provided By Becker Transactions October 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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