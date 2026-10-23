Wildcard Wellness Launches Meadow, A Habit Tracker With No Streaks To Break

Meadow Habit Tracking App

Built by a wellness creator who shared his recovery from a herniated disc with 300,000 Instagram followers, Meadow grows a digital flower every day you show up.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wildcard Wellness today launched Meadow, a habit and activity tracker built on encouragement rather than pressure. Log a walk or a workout, or finish your daily habits, and a flower grows in your own small meadow. Take a day off and nothing resets, wilts or disappears. You simply pick back up tomorrow.Meadow is available now on the App Store. Learn more at growyourmeadow.A back injury that changed everythingIn November 2024, Spencer, a former athlete who had spent a decade in a sedentary desk job, herniated his L5-S1 disc. What followed was 14 months of pain unlike anything he'd known.“It was a level of pain I'd never experienced before,” he said.“I couldn't sleep more than an hour at a time. I couldn't play with my kids. I put on more weight than I ever had in my life.” At his heaviest, he weighed 250 pounds.Physical therapy became a daily ritual, but progress stalled and relief never lasted. Rather than turn to surgery or medication, Spencer built his own routine: a full-body workout drawn from tai chi and qi gong, a hip and core mobility flow, and a daily walk.“These weren't optional. They were things I needed to do every single day, or else my back would really hurt,” he said. Within a week, the pain began to lift. Within a month, it was gone.He started sharing the journey publicly as, in his words,“just a normal guy who needed to show up every day for his back.” That honesty resonated. His personal recovery log became Wildcard Wellness, and its audience has grown to 300,000 followers on Instagram.Why Meadow has no streaksTo hold his new routine in place, Spencer went looking for an app to track it. He couldn't find one he liked.“Most of them were really complicated and just not very good,” he said.“But the bigger thing I noticed was that almost every one of them was built around streaks. Keep the streak alive. Don't break the chain. Everything pointed at performance.”In most of those apps, miss one day and the counter drops to zero, and research suggests that moment does real damage. Across seven studies in the Journal of Consumer Research, people stuck with a behavior less after a broken streak than an intact one, even when they'd done the same amount, and the drop was steepest when they blamed themselves. Yet the missed day matters less than it feels: in a University College London study tracking new habits over 12 weeks, skipping a single day didn't materially affect how the habit formed.“Perfection is the biggest killer of consistency. That's probably the single most important thing I've learned over the last year,” Spencer said.“We think we have to be perfect. And if we can't do it perfectly, then somehow it doesn't count. You miss one day, the streak resets to zero, and now the whole thing feels ruined. I just don't think that works for most people. It definitely doesn't work for me.”That instinct has support too. In UC Berkeley experiments, people who met failure with self-compassion rather than self-criticism spent more time preparing to try again.What he wanted instead was something warm and low-pressure, an app that made him want to show up. When he couldn't find it, he built it.How Meadow worksEvery walk or workout you log grows a flower, and so does every day you finish your habits. As the days stack up, the meadow fills in, a living record of the work you've put in. Meadow counts the days you showed up, and that number only goes up.Rare flowers appear now and then. Animals come to visit: butterflies, songbirds, an owl. Daily affirmations support the mindset. The result feels less like a productivity tool and more like tending a small, personal world.“I've been using it to track my daily workout, and I genuinely find it fun to finish up, check off my habits for the day,

Ashley Read

Wildcard Wellness LLC

+44 7760 994970

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Wildcard Wellness Launches Meadow, a Habit Tracker With No Streaks to Break News Provided By Wildcard Wellness LLC October 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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