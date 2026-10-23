MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hands-Only CPR Doubles or Triples Chance of Survival from Sudden Cardiac Arrest

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Heart Association is encouraging people nationwide to join the Nation of Lifesavers by learning CPR, challenging the misconception that only individuals with medical training should perform the lifesaving technique.According to the American Heart Association, about two in three people believe CPR should be performed only by those with medical training - a potentially deadly misconception.Medical credentials are not required to save a life. In a cardiac emergency, the first responder is often a nearby family member, friend or bystander. Wallis Marsh's experience demonstrates the impact of learning Hands-Only CPR.Marsh had learned Hands-Only CPR before a close friend collapsed at Marsh's home while watching football. After recognizing abnormal breathing, Marsh immediately began CPR, restarting the friend's heart and saving a life.“I did CPR for eight minutes until he woke up. That quick action restarted my friend's heart,” Marsh said.“Two out of three people wrongly believe only people with special training should perform CPR. The truth is, you don't need medical credentials to save a life. You need basic knowledge and the courage to take action,” Marsh added.To find out how anyone can learn CPR go to heart/nation.

Libby Ridenhour

American Heart Association

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American Heart Association Encourages Nationwide Participation in Nation of Lifesavers CPR Initiative News Provided By American Heart Association October 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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