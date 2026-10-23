Nickel Institute Calls On Industry, Customers And Regulators To Advance Responsible Nickel Through Guiding Principles

NI Sustainability Guiding Principles

Dr. Veronique Steukers, President, Nickel Institute

Nickel Institute

The NI Sustainability Guiding Principles are intended to strengthen confidence in responsibly sourced nickel materials.

- Dr. Veronique Steukers, President, Nickel InstituteLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As expectations on the mining and metals sector continue to evolve, responsible production is increasingly defined not only by operational performance, but also by a company's ability to demonstrate credible environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. This was the focus of the Nickel Institute's annual LME Week seminar, "What Does It Mean to Be a Responsible Nickel Producer?", held in London on 21 October 2026.Unveiled as the central theme of the Nickel Institute's annual LME Week seminar, the Nickel Institute Sustainability Guiding Principles provide a practical framework for nickel producers and the broader value chain to achieve high ESG performance, promote responsible production and sourcing, and support continuous improvement across the industry.The Principles respond to growing expectations from customers, investors, regulators and society for greater transparency and accountability throughout the nickel value chain. They recognize nickel's critical role in future technologies while emphasizing that its production and use must be conducted responsibly.Veronique Steukers, President, Nickel Institute:“Being a responsible nickel producer starts with understanding nickel itself. The Sustainability Guiding Principles bring together decades of scientific expertise, industry experience and leading ESG practices into a practical framework that supports continuous improvement. They help companies identify the issues most relevant to nickel production, build trust with stakeholders, and demonstrate leadership across the value chain."The Principles encourage companies to adopt credible ESG frameworks, identify and manage risks through independent verification, and demonstrate continuous improvement over time. They are designed not only for nickel producers, but also to inspire action throughout the broader value chainAnne Oxley, Founder & Chief Technical Officer Brazilian Nickel and Chairperson, Nickel Institute:“The demand for transparency and accountability throughout supply chains continues to grow. Meeting those expectations requires more than ambition. It requires credible frameworks, robust science and a willingness to continuously improve. The Nickel Institute's Sustainability Guiding Principles provide exactly that, helping producers strengthen ESG performance while contributing to a more responsible and sustainable nickel value chain”Responsible nickel production is a journey of continuous improvement. Achieving high ESG performance requires more than commitments alone. It requires access to credible methodologies, independent verification, robust scientific knowledge and an understanding of the issues that are unique to nickel. Through its Sustainability Guiding Principles, scientific research and technical expertise, the Nickel Institute supports companies across the value chain in strengthening performance, building stakeholder confidence and advancing the responsible supply of nickel.The Sustainability Guiding Principles are the result of the Nickel Institute's unique role in bringing together leading nickel producers to address shared sustainability challenges and develop practical solutions for the industry. They reflect the long-term commitment and investment of Nickel Institute members in scientific research, stakeholder engagement and responsible production practices. By working together through the Institute, members create knowledge, tools and guidance that benefit not only their own operations, but also customers, policymakers, investors and other stakeholders across the global nickel value chain.About the NI Sustainability Guiding PrinciplesThe Nickel Institute Sustainability Guiding Principles provide practical guidance to nickel producers and the broader nickel value chain to achieve high ESG performance, promote responsible production and sourcing, and support continuous improvement in sustainable production. They address nickel-specific sustainability challenges and are intended to strengthen confidence in responsibly sourced nickel materials.

Isaline de Bare de Comogne

Nickel Institute

+32 2 290 32 00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nickel Institute calls on industry, customers and regulators to advance responsible nickel through Guiding Principles News Provided By Nickel Institute October 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Mining Industry, Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.