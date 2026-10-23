10ML Serves More Than 100,000 Customers With 1,059 Original Perfumes From 89 Designer And Niche Houses

10ML says it has more than 100,000 customers. Its range covers 1,059 original perfumes from 89 houses, 52 niche and 37 designer.

The European perfume retailer says it now serves more than 100,000 customers, with 1,059 original perfumes from 89 designer and niche houses.

- 10ML

DORTMUND, GERMANY, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer, said today that it now serves more than 100,000 customers. The company, set up in 2025, says it has also passed €10 million in annual revenue run rate. Its range covers 1,059 original perfumes from 89 designer and niche houses.

The figures, as stated by the company and read from its live catalogue on Oct. 13, 2026:

- Customers: more than 100,000, according to 10ML.

- Annual revenue run rate: more than €10 million, according to 10ML.

- Range: 1,059 perfumes from 89 houses. The 37 designer houses supply 460 of them and the 52 niche houses 599.

- Sizes: every perfume in 30ml, and 1,055 of them also in 3ml and 10ml.

- Reach: 26 EU countries home to more than 446 million people, according to Eurostat, and a shop in 10 languages.

"More than 100,000 customers chose 10ML because the houses they want are all in one place, in sizes that let them wear a perfume before they commit to it," 10ML said.

Niche houses make up the larger part of the range. 10ML carries 52 niche houses, and every one of them has perfumes in 3ml. At 30ml, niche perfume costs a median 48% more per ml than designer perfume at 10ML's price, VAT included, according to the 10ML Price-per-ml Index, which compares every house by price per ml.

10ML's shop runs in 10 languages, from German, French, Italian and Spanish to Polish, Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Greek and English, each with its own translated web addresses, product pages and guides. Orders ship to 26 EU countries, every EU country except Ireland.

The company has committed €35 million over three years to AI, technology, inventory and expansion, and has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund, with more pop-ups in the works in France, Barcelona and Milan.

10ML sells only original perfumes. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself.

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original perfumes from 89 houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Its shop runs in 10 languages and delivers to every EU country except Ireland, and 10ML has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund. 10ML was set up in 2025. 10ML says it has more than 100,000 customers and an annual revenue run rate (ARR) above €10 million. 10ML has committed €35 million over three years to AI, technology, inventory and expansion. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. Its perfume price research is free to reuse under a CC BY 4.0 license.

Media contact

10ML

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml



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10ML Serves More Than 100,000 Customers With 1,059 Original Perfumes From 89 Designer and Niche Houses News Provided By 10ML October 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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