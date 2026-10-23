Magic Moments Reunites With Bollywood Music Project For Milestone 10Th Edition

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Magic Moments, Radico Khaitan's flagship vodka brand, returns as the 'Powered By' partner of Bollywood Music Project (BMP) for its 10th anniversary edition on October 24 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai.

The festival will bring together more than 20 artists across Bollywood, indie, folk, and Sufi music, celebrating the artists and songs that have connected generations of listeners.

The partnership marks a decade of Bollywood Music Project, bringing together celebrated artists and emerging talent across genres.

Having crossed 8.5 million cases in FY2026, Magic Moments has built its position through flavour-led innovation and an evolving understanding of consumer preferences. From its Remix range to its Flavours of India expressions, the brand continues to explore new ways for consumers to experience vodka. Its association with BMP extends this engagement to music, a cultural platform that brings audiences together.

Launched in 2016, BMP has brought together celebrated playback singers, composers, bands and independent artists across generations and musical traditions. Its previous edition drew an audience of over 20,000.

Commenting on the announcement, Kunal Madan, CMO, Radico Khaitan, said:“Building a brand today means understanding not just what consumers choose, but the culture and experiences they connect with. Music brings people together across generations and creates moments that stay with them. For Magic Moments, our continued association with Bollywood Music Project is an opportunity to be part of that connection, while engaging with audiences through a platform that celebrates the diversity and enduring appeal of Indian music.”

Deepak Choudhary, Founder, Bollywood Music Project said:“Ten years ago, we set out to build a boundary-breaking playground where legendary maestros, chart-topping pop icons and indie visionaries could coexist on the same stage. To watch the IP evolve from an ambitious dream into a massive cultural phenomenon is nothing short of historic. This landmark 10th anniversary is our definitive love letter to the fans, and we are dialling up the scale, production and sonic diversity to deliver an absolute juggernaut of a festival experience. We're pleased to continue our association with Magic Moments for this milestone edition as we look to make this year's festival a memorable experience for music lovers.”

The milestone edition will feature an eclectic line-up spanning generations and genres, with artists including Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao, A Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod, Neeraj Shridhar, Palash Sen of Euphoria, Anu Malik and Amit Kumar.

The line-up also includes Shahid Mallya, Kutle Khan, Vaishali Samant, Akshay Hariharan, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Anmol Malik, Ada Malik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Anirudh Suswaram, Junaid Ahmed Anjana Padmanabhan, Qurious Band, Bombay Bandook, Retro2Metro and Xogi.

Event Details

Event: Bollywood Music Project 2026

Brand Association: Powered By Sponsor - Magic Moments

Date: October 24, 2026

Venue: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Tickets: Available on District