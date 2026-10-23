Manja Thread Death: K'taka Dy CM Warns Of Stringent Action, Says Reckless Use Can Invite Criminal Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday termed the death of Vidya Manjunath Gowdar of Hubballi, who lost her life after a sharp manja thread (glass-coated kite string) became entangled around her neck while she was travelling on a scooter, deeply distressing and unacceptable, warning that those who knowingly endanger public safety must face legal consequences.

In a statement, Parameshwara said the incident had devastated an innocent family and exposed the deadly consequences of the continued use of banned manja threads. He said the government had taken the incident seriously and would consider strengthening enforcement measures to prevent further casualties.

“No moment of entertainment is worth a human life. No celebration can justify leaving a family in lifelong grief,” he said.

Despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remained a grave concern, he said. Parameshwara added that he would hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators.

“This is not merely a matter of law enforcement. It is a question of humanity, conscience and collective responsibility,” he said, pointing out that several innocent lives had been lost in incidents involving dangerous kite strings.

Warning those who continued to use manja despite being aware of its risks, Parameshwara said knowingly putting innocent lives at risk was not simply negligence and could amount to a criminal offence. Those responsible must face the consequences under the law, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also cautioned against turning kite flying into a dangerous competition that endangered unsuspecting members of the public. He said kite flying should remain a recreational activity and that reckless contests or gambling associated with the activity, particularly when public safety was compromised, could not be tolerated.

“Behind every such tragedy is a family whose world has been shattered. No apology, no compensation and no punishment can restore the life that has been lost. Our responsibility is to ensure that such tragedies are prevented,” he said.

Parameshwara stressed that the government would act firmly to enforce the ban and hold violators accountable. However, he said legal measures alone would not be sufficient without public cooperation and a sense of collective responsibility.

Appealing to citizens to reject dangerous manja threads, he urged people to place the safety of others above personal amusement.

“Human life is sacred. It cannot be the price of someone's entertainment,” he said, reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening enforcement and ensuring that those who recklessly endanger public safety were held accountable.

He urged the public to act responsibly to prevent further deaths and ensure that no other family suffered a similar tragedy.

It can be noted that the Karnataka Police have intensified their crackdown on the sale and use of banned manja in the Hubballi-Dharwad region following the death of a 38-year-old woman who died after getting entangled in the string on Karwar Road.

Police have conducted raids on shops and godowns, seized stocks of manja rope and warned traders against selling the banned material.

A 38-year-old laboratory technician named Vidya Manjunath Gowdar died on Karwar Road in Hubballi after a glass-coated kite manja string slit her throat while she was riding her scooter on Thursday. The deceased, Vidya Manjunatha, was passing near Shivashankar Colony when the hanging string caught her neck and cut her throat, leading to her death.