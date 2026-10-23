Three Injured In Violent Altercation Between Brothers Over Water Motor

Violent Clash in Jasola

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Three people were injured following a violent altercation between two brothers over a water motor connection in Delhi's Jasola area on Friday morning, police said. The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested one of the brothers, Om Prakash, and his wife, Chanda.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel was received at Sarita Vihar police station at around 7:16 am. The caller, Bunty, 45, a resident of Raja Mohalla, Jasola, alleged that his neighbour, Om Prakash, had assaulted his brother, Sanjay, who had sustained a head injury and was being taken to the hospital by PCR personnel. During a preliminary inquiry, police found that Yamuna, the mother of the two brothers, and Soni alias Nargis, Sanjay's wife, had also sustained injuries. All the injured persons were sent to Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital for medical examination.

Family Dynamics and Dispute Details

The inquiry revealed that the family lived in a house owned by Yamuna. Om Prakash resides on the first floor with his wife, Chanda, and their two sons, aged 12 and seven, while Sanjay lives on the ground floor with his wife, Soni, and their two daughters, aged seven and five. Police also found that the brothers had a longstanding dispute over five bighas of land in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The Incident Sequence

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at around 6:40 am when Chanda was using a water motor to fill water on the upper floor. Sanjay allegedly disconnected the motor's electrical wire, following which Chanda went downstairs to question him. An altercation reportedly ensued, during which Sanjay allegedly pulled Chanda's hair and quarrelled with her. Chanda then went upstairs, brought a bamboo stick and called her husband, Om Prakash, who was performing guard duty approximately 100 metres away near Pocket Gate No. 14 in Jasola. After Om Prakash arrived at the house, a physical altercation broke out between the two brothers. During the incident, Yamuna and Soni also sustained injuries, while Sanjay suffered a head injury, police said.

During verification of available records, police also found a previous case registered against Om Prakash at Sarita Vihar police station in 2015 under Sections 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS has been registered and Om Prakash and his wife, Chanda, have been arrested. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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