Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Netanyahu Says Israel Preparing 'Full Closure' Of West Bank In Response To Attack

Netanyahu Says Israel Preparing 'Full Closure' Of West Bank In Response To Attack


Date: 2026-10-23 05:10:51

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel had prevented a "major attack" after soldiers killed two armed Palestinian assailants in a firefight that left five wounded near the West Bank city of Hebron.

"I commend our heroic fighters, who acted resolutely and prevented a major terrorist attack, and wish our wounded a speedy recovery," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Recommended For You

He added that he had instructed the military to "impose a cordon on the city of Hebron and to prepare for a full closure of the entire West Bank starting today", with open-source Telegram groups reporting many checkpoints already closed in the area.

ALSO READ
    Four Palestinians and one Israeli killed in West Bank shooting 1 dead, 5 injured in suspected terror shooting in central Israel, ambulance service says Israel approves steps making it easier for West Bank settlers to buy land, media says

MENAFN23102026000049011007ID1111855232


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search