Netanyahu Says Israel Preparing 'Full Closure' Of West Bank In Response To Attack

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel had prevented a "major attack" after soldiers killed two armed Palestinian assailants in a firefight that left five wounded near the West Bank city of Hebron.

"I commend our heroic fighters, who acted resolutely and prevented a major terrorist attack, and wish our wounded a speedy recovery," Netanyahu said in a statement.

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He added that he had instructed the military to "impose a cordon on the city of Hebron and to prepare for a full closure of the entire West Bank starting today", with open-source Telegram groups reporting many checkpoints already closed in the area.

Four Palestinians and one Israeli killed in West Bank shooting 1 dead, 5 injured in suspected terror shooting in central Israel, ambulance service says Israel approves steps making it easier for West Bank settlers to buy land, media says

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