Ambassador Guo Haiyan Introduces The Four Global Initiatives At“Trust Summit”

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From October 21st to 23rd, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya and Executive Office of the President host Trust Summit in Nairobi. Around 500 political leaders and representatives from various sectors in Kenya, other countries and international and regional organizations attended the event. Amb. Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, was invited to attend the high-level panel on“Trust Beyond Borders.”

Amb. Guo introduced the four Global Initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, namely Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative, as well as four principles on the constructive participation of relevant parties in the resolution of African hotspot issues. Amb. Guo noted that the four initiatives complement and reinforce each other, forming a strategic framework for building a community with a shared future for humanity and helping to bridge the trust deficit. Trust is the prerequisite for cooperation and also the key to countries working together to address common challenges. China stands ready to work together with African countries to consolidate the foundation of trust through common development, safeguard the environment for trust through common security, build bridges of trust through mutual learning among civilizations, and strengthen the roots of trust through fair and just global governance. China is committed to upholding true multilateralism, consolidating trust beyond borders, and jointly creating a more peaceful, secure, prosperous and better world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.