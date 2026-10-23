Blenders International And John Distilleries Join Hands To Introduce Paul John Luxury Blended Water, Powered By Plezuretm
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd October 2026: Blenders International Private Limited (BIPL) and John Distilleries Private Limited (JDPL) have signed a brand partnership agreement to introduce Paul John Luxury Blended Water, Powered by PlezureTM, marking a strategic entry into India's premium packaged water segment.
Developed for premium dining and hospitality experiences, the product combines a proprietary mineral formulation, advanced purification and premium presentation. It reflects the growing focus on elevating every element of the dining and hospitality experience, with water designed as a considered accompaniment rather than a generic offering.
Paul John Luxury Blended Water is a still, non-carbonated water with a calibrated mineral profile, designed to offer a clean, balanced taste that complements fine food and dining without overpowering it.
Presented in an elegant 750 ml bottle at an MRP of ₹360 (inclusive of all taxes), the product is positioned as a premium table water for fine dining, luxury hotels and hospitality suites, private gatherings and premium corporate gifting. At its core is a proprietary, calibrated mineral composition (patent pending) developed with an emphasis on consistency and sensory balance. Through its PlezureTM platform, BIPL explored multiple source locations and evaluated 47 formulations before arriving at Plezure Batch 01, establishing the foundation for its purpose-built premium water proposition.
BIPL serves as the dedicated, authorised manufacturing partner driving the product's technical development. The manufacturing pipeline comprises six stages: source water extraction, multi-stage filtration, double reverse osmosis (RO) purification, UV treatment, ozone sterilisation and fully automated bottling. The process is designed to minimise direct human contact during production. BIPL's manufacturing facility operates under an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system.
Commenting on the vision behind the launch, Ravindran Nambiar, Director, Blenders International Private Limited, said, "Behind every exceptional dining experience lies craftsmanship, patience and character. Such an experience deserves more than an ordinary companion; it deserves one crafted with equal thought, precision and purpose. With Paul John Luxury Blended Water, Powered by PlezureTM, we believe extraordinary experiences are defined by the thought behind every detail. Our vision is to give water a new place in the world of fine dining and hospitality, built on purpose, precision and possibility."
The collaboration reflects BIPL's commitment to developing innovative premium water and beverage solutions through PlezureTM. By combining formulation expertise, manufacturing capabilities and thoughtful presentation, the partnership aims to create a distinct proposition for India's evolving gourmet, hospitality and luxury consumer markets.
About Blenders International Private Limited
Blenders International Private Limited is a Vadodara-based premium beverage company focused on crafted premium waters. Its philosophy, "Engineered to be poured," is built around precision in mineral structure, mouthfeel, pH and clarity. Through its Plezure platform and specialized collaborations, the company is developing purpose-built products for the premium beverage and hospitality markets.
Developed for premium dining and hospitality experiences, the product combines a proprietary mineral formulation, advanced purification and premium presentation. It reflects the growing focus on elevating every element of the dining and hospitality experience, with water designed as a considered accompaniment rather than a generic offering.
Paul John Luxury Blended Water is a still, non-carbonated water with a calibrated mineral profile, designed to offer a clean, balanced taste that complements fine food and dining without overpowering it.
Presented in an elegant 750 ml bottle at an MRP of ₹360 (inclusive of all taxes), the product is positioned as a premium table water for fine dining, luxury hotels and hospitality suites, private gatherings and premium corporate gifting. At its core is a proprietary, calibrated mineral composition (patent pending) developed with an emphasis on consistency and sensory balance. Through its PlezureTM platform, BIPL explored multiple source locations and evaluated 47 formulations before arriving at Plezure Batch 01, establishing the foundation for its purpose-built premium water proposition.
BIPL serves as the dedicated, authorised manufacturing partner driving the product's technical development. The manufacturing pipeline comprises six stages: source water extraction, multi-stage filtration, double reverse osmosis (RO) purification, UV treatment, ozone sterilisation and fully automated bottling. The process is designed to minimise direct human contact during production. BIPL's manufacturing facility operates under an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system.
Commenting on the vision behind the launch, Ravindran Nambiar, Director, Blenders International Private Limited, said, "Behind every exceptional dining experience lies craftsmanship, patience and character. Such an experience deserves more than an ordinary companion; it deserves one crafted with equal thought, precision and purpose. With Paul John Luxury Blended Water, Powered by PlezureTM, we believe extraordinary experiences are defined by the thought behind every detail. Our vision is to give water a new place in the world of fine dining and hospitality, built on purpose, precision and possibility."
The collaboration reflects BIPL's commitment to developing innovative premium water and beverage solutions through PlezureTM. By combining formulation expertise, manufacturing capabilities and thoughtful presentation, the partnership aims to create a distinct proposition for India's evolving gourmet, hospitality and luxury consumer markets.
About Blenders International Private Limited
Blenders International Private Limited is a Vadodara-based premium beverage company focused on crafted premium waters. Its philosophy, "Engineered to be poured," is built around precision in mineral structure, mouthfeel, pH and clarity. Through its Plezure platform and specialized collaborations, the company is developing purpose-built products for the premium beverage and hospitality markets.
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