Cleopatra Travel Announces Winter 202627 Small-Group Egypt Departures
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hurghada, Egypt - Cleopatra Travel, a licensed Egyptian tour operator and destination management company, today announced its small-group departures for the winter 2026–27 season, with groups capped at 12 to 16 travellers and itineraries covering Cairo, Luxor, Aswan and beyond.
Key Facts
■ Winter 2026–27 small groups are capped at 12 to 16 travellers.
■ Each group is led by a licensed Egyptologist guide.
■ Cleopatra Travel holds Category A licence No. 919 and has operated since 1993.
Smaller groups for Egypt's busiest season
Winter is Egypt's peak travel season, when cooler weather draws visitors to the pyramids, the Nile and the temples of Upper Egypt. Cleopatra Travel's winter group trips to Egypt keep numbers small so travellers spend more time with their guide and less time waiting.
"Travellers tell us they want the classic sites without the crowds of a large coach tour," said a Cleopatra Travel spokesperson. "Keeping our winter groups to 12 to 16 people lets our Egyptologists give everyone proper attention, and it lets us move quickly between sites when the season is at its busiest."
The company has run inbound tours in Egypt since 1993 and operates offices in destinations including Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and Luxor, alongside its head office in Hurghada. Local teams in each city manage hotel check-ins, site entry and transfers, so groups move from one destination to the next without delay.
What the departures include
Departures draw on Cleopatra Travel's established itineraries, including Cairo and the Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum, Luxor, and Nile cruises between Luxor and Aswan, with options to add Alexandria or the Fayoum Oasis. Each group is led by a licensed Egyptologist guide and travels in modern, insured, GPS-tracked vehicles, with a 24-hour emergency contact throughout the trip.
Individual travellers can book directly, and international tour operators can reserve places or request private group departures through Cleopatra Travel's B2B team. Full details are available on the Cleopatra Travel website alongside its other trip to Egypt packages.
Itineraries can be extended before or after the group dates with private days, Red Sea stays or Nile cruise upgrades. Tour operators can also request white-label departures run to their own brand standards..
About Cleopatra Travel
Cleopatra Travel is an Egyptian destination management company (DMC) and tour operator founded in 1993. It holds a Category A licence (No. 919) from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism, has been a member of the Egyptian Travel Agents Association (ETAA) since 1993, and is an IATA-accredited agent. With a head office at 151 Mohamed Saeed Street, El Kawthar, Hurghada, and offices in destinations including Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and Luxor, Cleopatra Travel runs private and small-group tours, Nile cruises, MICE and incentive programmes, and ground handling for international tour operators. Phone +201224409888 ·...el · cleopatra
Media Contact
Hesham El Gammal, CEO - Cleopatra Travel, 151 Mohamed Saeed Street, El Kawthar, Hurghada
Phone +201224409888 ·...el · cleopatra
Key Facts
■ Winter 2026–27 small groups are capped at 12 to 16 travellers.
■ Each group is led by a licensed Egyptologist guide.
■ Cleopatra Travel holds Category A licence No. 919 and has operated since 1993.
Smaller groups for Egypt's busiest season
Winter is Egypt's peak travel season, when cooler weather draws visitors to the pyramids, the Nile and the temples of Upper Egypt. Cleopatra Travel's winter group trips to Egypt keep numbers small so travellers spend more time with their guide and less time waiting.
"Travellers tell us they want the classic sites without the crowds of a large coach tour," said a Cleopatra Travel spokesperson. "Keeping our winter groups to 12 to 16 people lets our Egyptologists give everyone proper attention, and it lets us move quickly between sites when the season is at its busiest."
The company has run inbound tours in Egypt since 1993 and operates offices in destinations including Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and Luxor, alongside its head office in Hurghada. Local teams in each city manage hotel check-ins, site entry and transfers, so groups move from one destination to the next without delay.
What the departures include
Departures draw on Cleopatra Travel's established itineraries, including Cairo and the Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum, Luxor, and Nile cruises between Luxor and Aswan, with options to add Alexandria or the Fayoum Oasis. Each group is led by a licensed Egyptologist guide and travels in modern, insured, GPS-tracked vehicles, with a 24-hour emergency contact throughout the trip.
Individual travellers can book directly, and international tour operators can reserve places or request private group departures through Cleopatra Travel's B2B team. Full details are available on the Cleopatra Travel website alongside its other trip to Egypt packages.
Itineraries can be extended before or after the group dates with private days, Red Sea stays or Nile cruise upgrades. Tour operators can also request white-label departures run to their own brand standards..
About Cleopatra Travel
Cleopatra Travel is an Egyptian destination management company (DMC) and tour operator founded in 1993. It holds a Category A licence (No. 919) from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism, has been a member of the Egyptian Travel Agents Association (ETAA) since 1993, and is an IATA-accredited agent. With a head office at 151 Mohamed Saeed Street, El Kawthar, Hurghada, and offices in destinations including Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and Luxor, Cleopatra Travel runs private and small-group tours, Nile cruises, MICE and incentive programmes, and ground handling for international tour operators. Phone +201224409888 ·...el · cleopatra
Media Contact
Hesham El Gammal, CEO - Cleopatra Travel, 151 Mohamed Saeed Street, El Kawthar, Hurghada
Phone +201224409888 ·...el · cleopatra
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