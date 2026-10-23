Synapseindia Introduces Data Driven SEO Services For Sustainable Online Business Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SynapseIndia has launched a new set of data driven SEO services for companies in the USA, UK, and Australia that want to be found on Google and inside AI search tools like ChatGPT. The company says many of its clients were already asking how to track whether customers could find them in both places, and the new service was built around that question.
Under the new service, SynapseIndia handles keyword research, technical audits, content optimization, and link building as one connected plan. Work begins with a scored ranking baseline, which gives the client a starting number to compare against later, and the plan itself depends on who the client's competitors are, which keywords they are missing, and what content gaps they have. The company's search engine optimization services do not come as a fixed package.
"Most of our clients have been burned before by promises about rankings that never turned into customers," said the Head of Operations at SynapseIndia. "So we track the numbers from day one, share monthly reports, and use the results to refine our strategy and improve performance."
Businesses that serve a specific area can add local SEO services, which include reviewing and managing their Google Business Profile and local listings to improve their chances of appearing in map results for "near me" searches.
SynapseIndia has also widened its search engine marketing work to include how a business appears in AI answers, alongside regular rankings. Each client gets monthly rank and traffic reports, and a performance review every quarter, handled by a dedicated team of technical, content, and off-page specialists.
The company has been in business for more than 26 years, assigns every client a dedicated project manager, and promises a reply to every query within 24 hours. Companies that want to know where they currently stand in search can contact SynapseIndia for a free quote.
More details on SynapseIndia's SEO services:
Contact Info-
Website-
Email:...,
Phone: +1-855-796-2773,
LinkedIn-,
YouTube- @SynapseIndiaOutsourcingPvtLtd,
X-,
Facebook-,
Instagram-,
Under the new service, SynapseIndia handles keyword research, technical audits, content optimization, and link building as one connected plan. Work begins with a scored ranking baseline, which gives the client a starting number to compare against later, and the plan itself depends on who the client's competitors are, which keywords they are missing, and what content gaps they have. The company's search engine optimization services do not come as a fixed package.
"Most of our clients have been burned before by promises about rankings that never turned into customers," said the Head of Operations at SynapseIndia. "So we track the numbers from day one, share monthly reports, and use the results to refine our strategy and improve performance."
Businesses that serve a specific area can add local SEO services, which include reviewing and managing their Google Business Profile and local listings to improve their chances of appearing in map results for "near me" searches.
SynapseIndia has also widened its search engine marketing work to include how a business appears in AI answers, alongside regular rankings. Each client gets monthly rank and traffic reports, and a performance review every quarter, handled by a dedicated team of technical, content, and off-page specialists.
The company has been in business for more than 26 years, assigns every client a dedicated project manager, and promises a reply to every query within 24 hours. Companies that want to know where they currently stand in search can contact SynapseIndia for a free quote.
More details on SynapseIndia's SEO services:
Contact Info-
Website-
Email:...,
Phone: +1-855-796-2773,
LinkedIn-,
YouTube- @SynapseIndiaOutsourcingPvtLtd,
X-,
Facebook-,
Instagram-,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment