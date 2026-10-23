Saifuddin Hajee Of SHM Shipcare Named Champion Of Diversity At Maritime Sheeo Conference 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23rd October 2026: SHM Shipcare Private Limited (“SHM Shipcare”), an integrated maritime company engaged in shipbuilding, ship repair, ship management and maritime safety solutions, was recognised with the Champion of Diversity Award by Maritime SheEO, an organisation that works to empower women in the maritime industry. The award was presented to Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, Managing Director and Group CEO, SHM Shipcare, at the 7th Maritime SheEO Conference 2026. The recognition acknowledges SHM Shipcare's commitment to diversity and inclusion and Mr. Hajee's contribution to building a more equitable maritime industry.
Innovation Showcase Highlights Rescue Innovation
SHM Shipcare also showcased its Saffin Inflatable Rescue Boat at the conference's Innovation Showcase. The compact, easy to transport vessel formed a distinctive centrepiece of the company's on ground presence and was displayed to give attendees a close view of modern rescue equipment used at sea.
Designed for emergency rescue operations, the Saffin boat can accommodate six persons-five seated and one on a stretcher. With a nominal length of 4.2 metres, breadth of 1.8 metres and a fully equipped weight of 778 kg, the vessel combines portability with operational readiness.
Commenting on the recognition and the showcase, Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, Managing Director and Group CEO, SHM Shipcare, said,“The maritime industry is stronger when women are part of every function, from the shore to the vessel. This recognition from Maritime SheEO reflects that belief. Safety at sea depends on capable people, and the Saffin rescue boat we have showcased here is a reminder that those who design, build and operate such equipment should come from the widest possible pool of talent.”
The Champion of Diversity Award adds to the recognitions received by Mr. Hajee, who is also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Directorate General of Shipping.
Maritime SheEO was founded in August 2019 by Sanjam Sahi Gupta to support and advance women across the maritime sector. Its annual conference brings together industry leaders, professionals and changemakers to discuss inclusion, leadership, and the future of maritime talent.
About SHM Shipcare:
SHM Shipcare (SHM Shipcare Pvt. Ltd.) is a company engaged in shipbuilding, ship management, maritime safety, and related services for the shipping industry. Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, an alumnus of IIT Mumbai, founded SHM Shipcare in 2001 with a singular vision to save lives through the timely delivery of world-class marine safety and survival systems. He is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) in recognition of his contribution to the industry. He was instrumental in the construction of 29 specialized patrol boats currently serving the Indian Navy, National Coastal Port Authorities and the Mumbai Police. SHM Shipcare supports government agencies, ports, and industry operators across India and international markets. The company operates across 25+ locations and 18 port cities, including Singapore, the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Shanghai, Greece, Egypt, Oman and Sri Lanka, as well as Mumbai, Kandla, Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kakinada, Paradeep and Port Blair.
Innovation Showcase Highlights Rescue Innovation
SHM Shipcare also showcased its Saffin Inflatable Rescue Boat at the conference's Innovation Showcase. The compact, easy to transport vessel formed a distinctive centrepiece of the company's on ground presence and was displayed to give attendees a close view of modern rescue equipment used at sea.
Designed for emergency rescue operations, the Saffin boat can accommodate six persons-five seated and one on a stretcher. With a nominal length of 4.2 metres, breadth of 1.8 metres and a fully equipped weight of 778 kg, the vessel combines portability with operational readiness.
Commenting on the recognition and the showcase, Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, Managing Director and Group CEO, SHM Shipcare, said,“The maritime industry is stronger when women are part of every function, from the shore to the vessel. This recognition from Maritime SheEO reflects that belief. Safety at sea depends on capable people, and the Saffin rescue boat we have showcased here is a reminder that those who design, build and operate such equipment should come from the widest possible pool of talent.”
The Champion of Diversity Award adds to the recognitions received by Mr. Hajee, who is also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Directorate General of Shipping.
Maritime SheEO was founded in August 2019 by Sanjam Sahi Gupta to support and advance women across the maritime sector. Its annual conference brings together industry leaders, professionals and changemakers to discuss inclusion, leadership, and the future of maritime talent.
About SHM Shipcare:
SHM Shipcare (SHM Shipcare Pvt. Ltd.) is a company engaged in shipbuilding, ship management, maritime safety, and related services for the shipping industry. Mr. Saifuddin Hajee, an alumnus of IIT Mumbai, founded SHM Shipcare in 2001 with a singular vision to save lives through the timely delivery of world-class marine safety and survival systems. He is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) in recognition of his contribution to the industry. He was instrumental in the construction of 29 specialized patrol boats currently serving the Indian Navy, National Coastal Port Authorities and the Mumbai Police. SHM Shipcare supports government agencies, ports, and industry operators across India and international markets. The company operates across 25+ locations and 18 port cities, including Singapore, the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Shanghai, Greece, Egypt, Oman and Sri Lanka, as well as Mumbai, Kandla, Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kakinada, Paradeep and Port Blair.
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