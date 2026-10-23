Vietjet And Satair Sign Mou To Strengthen Aviation Supply Chain, Supporting Fleet Growth And Global Expansion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23 October 2026 – Vietjet and Satair, an Airbus Services company, have exchanged a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen their long-term cooperation across aviation supply chain, material management, and lifecycle solutions. The ceremony took place in the presence of H.E. To Lam, General Secretary and President of Vietnam, alongside His Majesty King Frederik X of Denmark, and senior dignitaries from both countries, during the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen.
The agreement marks a new milestone in the partnership between the two companies, connecting Satair's global aviation supply and services capabilities with Vietjet's growing demand for fleet, international network expansion, and technical infrastructure development, while contributing to strengthening Vietnam's aviation supply chain capabilities.
Building upon the success of the existing Integrated Material Services (IMS) program supporting the airline's growing Airbus fleet, the strategic agreement sets out a framework to explore expanded material solutions, digital optimization, and operational resilience.
Under the MOU, both organizations intend to establish a Joint Working Group to evaluate potential cooperation across six areas:
Expansion of Integrated Material Services (IMS): Optimising the existing IMS program including material availability, procurement, planning, and inventory positioning to align with Vietjet's rapid fleet expansion and international network growth.
Long Thanh Aviation Hub Development: Exploring solutions on consignment capabilities, material support, and aviation logistics at Long Thanh International Airport in line with the development of Vietjet's operational facilities.
Aircraft Lifecycle and Circularity Solutions: Exploring used serviceable material (USM), component repair and exchange services, and surplus inventory management to enhance lifecycle economics and supply chain sustainability.
Data Analytics & Digital Integration: Leveraging advanced analytics, joint data integration, and predictive demand planning to enhance material visibility and optimize fleet maintenance workflows.
Enhanced Operational Support: Strengthening Aircraft-On-Ground (AOG) response mechanisms, regional stock positioning, and emergency logistics coordination to ensure high operational reliability.
Capability Building and Training: Exchanging industry expertise, technical know-how, and professional development initiatives to enhance aviation supply chain management capabilities in Vietnam.
Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Thanh Son said:“A proactive and efficient supply chain is fundamental to Vietjet's fleet development, international network expansion, and continued enhancement of passenger services. Our partnership with Satair enables us to leverage Airbus' global expertise and supply chain capabilities to enhance operational and maintenance efficiency, while preparing for the development of strategic infrastructure, including Long Thanh International Airport. We also look forward to strengthening local technical expertise and developing aviation talent in Vietnam, contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry.”
Richard Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer of Satair, said:“This Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant milestone in our evolving partnership with Vietjet. By building upon our established Integrated Material Services foundation, we look forward to supporting Vietjet's fleet growth and working collaboratively to develop scalable, sustainable, and data-driven supply chain solutions that strengthen Vietjet's long-term growth ambitions.”
For Indian travellers, Vietjet offers convenient access from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest cities, as well as onward connections across Asia, Australia, and Europe. As Vietjet expands its international network, the partnership supports the airline's focus on operational efficiency and reliable services for travellers across the region.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
The agreement marks a new milestone in the partnership between the two companies, connecting Satair's global aviation supply and services capabilities with Vietjet's growing demand for fleet, international network expansion, and technical infrastructure development, while contributing to strengthening Vietnam's aviation supply chain capabilities.
Building upon the success of the existing Integrated Material Services (IMS) program supporting the airline's growing Airbus fleet, the strategic agreement sets out a framework to explore expanded material solutions, digital optimization, and operational resilience.
Under the MOU, both organizations intend to establish a Joint Working Group to evaluate potential cooperation across six areas:
Expansion of Integrated Material Services (IMS): Optimising the existing IMS program including material availability, procurement, planning, and inventory positioning to align with Vietjet's rapid fleet expansion and international network growth.
Long Thanh Aviation Hub Development: Exploring solutions on consignment capabilities, material support, and aviation logistics at Long Thanh International Airport in line with the development of Vietjet's operational facilities.
Aircraft Lifecycle and Circularity Solutions: Exploring used serviceable material (USM), component repair and exchange services, and surplus inventory management to enhance lifecycle economics and supply chain sustainability.
Data Analytics & Digital Integration: Leveraging advanced analytics, joint data integration, and predictive demand planning to enhance material visibility and optimize fleet maintenance workflows.
Enhanced Operational Support: Strengthening Aircraft-On-Ground (AOG) response mechanisms, regional stock positioning, and emergency logistics coordination to ensure high operational reliability.
Capability Building and Training: Exchanging industry expertise, technical know-how, and professional development initiatives to enhance aviation supply chain management capabilities in Vietnam.
Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Thanh Son said:“A proactive and efficient supply chain is fundamental to Vietjet's fleet development, international network expansion, and continued enhancement of passenger services. Our partnership with Satair enables us to leverage Airbus' global expertise and supply chain capabilities to enhance operational and maintenance efficiency, while preparing for the development of strategic infrastructure, including Long Thanh International Airport. We also look forward to strengthening local technical expertise and developing aviation talent in Vietnam, contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry.”
Richard Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer of Satair, said:“This Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant milestone in our evolving partnership with Vietjet. By building upon our established Integrated Material Services foundation, we look forward to supporting Vietjet's fleet growth and working collaboratively to develop scalable, sustainable, and data-driven supply chain solutions that strengthen Vietjet's long-term growth ambitions.”
For Indian travellers, Vietjet offers convenient access from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest cities, as well as onward connections across Asia, Australia, and Europe. As Vietjet expands its international network, the partnership supports the airline's focus on operational efficiency and reliable services for travellers across the region.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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