MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 3:15 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on ISO 27001 LA vs LI: Key Differences & Strategies to Ace the Exam

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on ISO 27001 LA vs LI: Key Differences & Strategies to Ace the Exam

Speaker

RAJESH

25+ Years of Experience

CISA | ISO 42001 LI | ISO 27001 LA | GDPR CDPO | CDCS | CDCP

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on ISO 27001 LA vs LI: Key Differences & Strategies to Ace the Exam. This masterclass will focus on the distinction between the Lead Auditor and Lead Implementer certifications, covering the core differences in exam scope and focus. The session will set out a practical framework for dissecting multiple choice questions and distinguishing them from scenario based questions. It will then address navigation and index organization tactics suited to open book exam environments. The masterclass closes with a time allocation plan, scoring priorities, and a step by step execution strategy for test day.

When

03 Nov (Tue)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

LA and LI sit side by side in most training catalogs, and candidates often choose between them late, on availability or on advice rather than on a view of how the two differ in scope and focus. That decision shapes months of preparation. The exams themselves compound it: both run open book, which is widely read as a lighter requirement and is closer to the opposite. Open book rewards the candidate who has organized and indexed their material in advance, and penalizes the one who expects to search under time pressure. Add scenario based questions to the mix and the difficulty moves from recall to navigation and judgment under a clock. This session is for information security managers, auditors, consultants, and compliance professionals deciding which path to commit to and how to prepare for it.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda

. ISO 27001 LA vs LI: Core differences in exam scope and focus

. Practical framework for dissecting MCQs vs scenario-based MCQs

. Strategic navigation and index organization tactics for open-book exam environments

. Time allocation plan, scoring priorities, and a step-by-step test-day execution strategy

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to [email protected] or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131