Stuart Piltch Honors Generational Legacy With Dedication Of Piltch Family Commons At Hobart And William Smith Colleges

GENEVA, N.Y. - October 23, 2026 - On October 3, Hobart and William Smith Colleges (HWS) celebrated a profound milestone in its history with the dedication of the Piltch Family Commons. This newly renovated residential community on Pulteney Street stands as a testament to the enduring bond between the Piltch family and the institution, honoring a significant gift from alumnus Stuart Piltch '82, P'11. The transformation of the former Geneva Garden Apartments into modern student housing reflects a deep commitment to educational opportunity, community building, and intergenerational gratitude.

The ceremony, led by HWS President Mark D. Gearan, recognized not only Stuart Piltch 's philanthropy but also the legacy of his parents, Mildred and Roy Piltch, who sent four of their children to HWS. The commons honors the entire Piltch lineage, including siblings Neal '78, Deborah '83, and Stanley '85, as well as Stuart's daughter, Alyson Feldman-Piltch '11.

“I am deeply honored to have this community space carry my parents' names,” Piltch addressed the gathered crowd.“They believed so strongly in the opportunity an HWS education could provide that they sent four of their children here, and this place changed the course of our lives. It is deeply meaningful to me to be able to honor my parents, my siblings, and my daughter in a place where so much of our family's story began.”

Stuart Piltch 's journey at HWS began in 1977, where he majored in American Studies and History, graduated with high honors, and received the Warren C. Schwartz '58 Memorial Scholarship. His time at the colleges laid the foundation for a distinguished career spanning national security, healthcare, and technology. After serving in the intelligence community and holding key roles at MetLife and HealthNow, Piltch founded Cambridge Advisory Group (CAG) in 1999. A leader in data analytics for Fortune 200 companies and federal regulators, CAG was acquired by Risk Strategies in 2021, where Piltch now serves as Managing Director of Risk Strategies Consulting. He also co-founded Certilytics, a pioneering Machine-Based Learning platform that applies game theory and chaos theory to healthcare analytics.

Despite his global professional impact, Stuart Piltch 's heart remains tied to Geneva. During the dedication, he announced that each building within the commons would be named after individuals who profoundly influenced his life, including former Financial Aid Director Robert R. Freeman, Professor Toni Flores, and Trustee Emeritus Herbert J. Stern. This gesture underscores a philosophy of gratitude that has defined his service, which includes tenure on the HWS Board of Trustees and the establishment of nine endowed scholarships.

“Stuart has never forgotten the people who helped him succeed,” said President Gearan.“When someone has made a difference to him, he looks for a way to make sure that difference continues.”

The new housing option has been met with enthusiasm from the student body. Vice President for Student Life Becca Morris noted that the commons offers juniors, seniors, and graduate students a sense of home while keeping them connected to academic and arts campuses. Student Trustees Cori Bohan '27 and Rupert Ramsay '27 praised the project for symbolizing the lasting connections formed at HWS.

Beyond his professional and alumni contributions, Piltch is the founder of the Mildred's Dream Foundation, dedicated to uplifting communities through education. The Piltch Family Commons now joins this legacy, providing a space where future generations will build friendships, navigate challenges, and create memories.

“As we dedicate this space,” Gearan concluded,“may it be filled for many years to come with friendship, learning, laughter, and the unmistakable energy of HWS students.”

About Stuart Piltch

Stuart Piltch is a multifaceted professional with expertise in intelligence, healthcare, and technology. A 1982 graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, he is the Managing Director of Risk Strategies Consulting and co-founder of Certilytics. He is dedicated to philanthropy and community enrichment through initiatives like the Mildred's Dream Foundation.