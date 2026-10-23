When Everything Falls Away, What Remains? Kenneth Carnesi, Sr.'S“After The Fall” Receives Literary Titan Book Award

United States - October 23, 2026 - After The Fall by Kenneth Carnesi, Sr., has received the Literary Titan Book Award. An unflinching account of personal, professional, financial, and reputational collapse, the book explores what survives devastating loss and how dignity, integrity, and the love of family can become the foundation for rebuilding.

Drawing from his own life, Carnesi confronts the loss of home, career, freedom, and trust without offering easy answers or polished promises of transformation. His account examines betrayal, accountability, shame, forgiveness, and the difficult work of moving forward when the life a person once knew has disappeared.

At its heart, After The Fall asks readers to reconsider what makes a life worth rebuilding. For Carnesi, the answer emerged through the enduring love of his wife and children and the realization that what remained was enough to begin again.

“I wrote it because I kept meeting people, quietly, who were standing in their own wreckage and assumed they were the only ones,” Carnesi explained in his author interview.“They weren't. I wasn't.”

Literary Titan's review praised the book's emotional honesty and resistance to easy optimism, observing,“What struck me most was the book's refusal to make suffering pretty.” The review also highlighted Carnesi's ability to balance compassion with personal responsibility, particularly in his treatment of accountability and shame.

That distinction forms a central thread throughout the book. Carnesi encourages readers to acknowledge their choices and take responsibility without allowing their worst experiences to define their entire identity. Practical exercises, including writing a personal account, defining dignity, and keeping an integrity list, connect the book's reflections to the daily work of recovery.

The first book in Carnesi's inspirational trilogy, followed by Get Back Up and Unfinished Business, After The Fall speaks to readers navigating profound disruption. Its message is grounded in lived experience: rebuilding takes time, loss deserves honest acknowledgment, and collapse does not have to be the final chapter.

Discover After The Fall

Discover a raw, honest account of loss, resilience, and the strength to rebuild. Get your copy of After The Fall by Kenneth Carnesi, Sr., today at BookSpace.

About the Author

Kenneth Carnesi, Sr., was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Brooklyn College and a Juris Doctor from New York Law School in 1982. Following years of business consulting in Europe and the former Soviet Union republics, he settled in South Carolina, where he serves as Chief Operating Officer of Anaptyx LLC, a managed service provider.

Carnesi's writing draws on lived experience to explore resilience, responsibility, and rebuilding. His books include the inspirational trilogy After The Fall, Get Back Up, and Unfinished Business, as well as What We Find In The Ashes. His work has received recognition from Literary Titan, Evergreen Awards, Best of the Best Review, and BizWeekly Magazine.