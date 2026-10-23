MPMC Shows Twins Power Gensets At Data Centre World Asia For Hyperscale And Mission-Critical Sites

MENAFN - GetNews)MPMC, the Shanghai-headquartered manufacturer of generator sets, battery energy storage and mobile charging systems, has spent the past month in front of data-centre and power buyers at two international exhibitions: Data Centre World Asia 2026 in Singapore, where it presented its Twins Power twin-engine diesel generator set solution together with commercial and industrial battery energy storage, and the first phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, where the latest model in its long-established super-silent generator set range drew many visitor enquiries.

Generation and Storage Together at Data Centre World Asia

Held on 29 and 30 September at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Data Centre World Asia is one of Asia's leading data-centre exhibitions, bringing together companies from across the industry's supply chain, technical experts and project decision-makers. MPMC's stand centred on one theme: coordinated generation and storage as the reliable power behind growing computing capacity.

As AI and cloud computing expand, data centres need power that is more reliable, responds faster and scales more flexibly. MPMC's Twins Power solution meets these needs with a dual-engine generator set configuration that dispatches its engines intelligently according to load, supporting fast response, parallel operation, maintenance without shutdown and flexible capacity expansion as a facility grows. Working alongside it, MPMC's commercial and industrial battery storage provides peak shaving, load support and smoothing of load fluctuations, so that generation and storage complement each other in AI data centres, cloud computing centres and other critical infrastructure. MPMC's containerised twin-engine units cover outputs from 1,250 kVA to 3,000 kVA with Baudouin, Scania or Perkins engines.

Over the two days, MPMC's team held in-depth technical discussions with visitors, explaining how the twin-engine sets and battery storage operate together in specific applications and answering questions on reliability verification, deployment methods and project delivery.

Visitors examine a model of MPMC's Twins Power twin-engine generator set and battery storage solution at Data Centre World Asia 2026 in Singapore.

Latest Super-Silent Genset at the 140th Canton Fair

A few weeks later, MPMC presented seven exhibits at the first phase of the Canton Fair, held in Guangzhou from 15 to 19 October. The new super-silent model was shown in the fair's Power Machinery and Electric Power section alongside a GSB-20-40 hybrid power station and two lighting towers making their debut: the HBL-600D-M diesel-storage tower, which can lead a one-to-six hybrid lighting system in which one master tower charges six all-electric towers, and the HBL-600D-S all-electric tower. Visitors examined the generator set's construction at close quarters and asked detailed questions about its configuration, while MPMC's stand in the New Energy Resources section presented energy storage and mobile charging equipment.

Across its three phases, which run until 4 November, the 70th-anniversary edition of the fair brings together more than 30,000 exhibiting companies and around 340,000 international buyers, with green products making up a record 26% of exhibits. Over the five days of the first phase, long-standing MPMC customers visited to discuss new cooperation, and new buyers arrived with specific projects in hand.

At both events, the conversation kept returning to one question: which generator sets can hyperscale data centres and mission-critical facilities rely on? MPMC's answer rests on its project record.

A Track Record Built on Mission-Critical Projects

MPMC's data-centre portfolio spans some of the most demanding backup applications. In the United States, the company supplied 36 MW of backup power for large-scale data-centre operations. In the UAE, it delivered the 12 MW Changhang Power Station for a data centre, built around MTU 20V4000 G63LF engines and Leroy-Somer LSA 53.2 XL13 alternators, as well as a separate 3 MW data-centre installation that generates at 6 kV and 50 Hz, with anti-condensation heating, RTD winding temperature monitoring and multi-radiator cooling.

Healthcare projects follow the same standard. For critical-load backup at a New Zealand hospital, MPMC supplied 4 MW of capacity using Perkins 4016-61TRG3 engines in 40HC super-silent containers, operating at 85 dB(A) at 1 m, with DSE8610 load sharing, an ABB 3,200 A air circuit breaker and automatic fuel filling. A further 3.2 MW hospital system in New Zealand and a 3 MW hospital backup system in China, built from two 1,500 kVA Perkins-powered units, complete a healthcare reference list that data-centre operators recognise as directly comparable.

Beyond backup, MPMC has delivered a 4.2 MW MTU-powered factory expansion in the UAE that runs in parallel with the grid for peak shaving and backup, a 21.6 MW biodiesel island power station and an 18 MW B35 biodiesel plant in Indonesia, and 33.5 MW of rental construction power in Saudi Arabia. Together, these projects show the scale and continuity of operation that hyperscale campuses demand.

What Makes a Generator Set Reliable for Hyperscale SitesFast, Clean Response When It Matters

MPMC's data-centre configuration prioritises one-step load acceptance in line with ISO 8528-5, automatic mains changeover through DSE 4520 MKII controllers and multi-unit synchronisation through DEIF AGC 150 controllers with ABB or Schneider motorised circuit breakers. Steady-state frequency stability within ±0.25% and voltage regulation within ±1% protect sensitive IT and cooling equipment. A typical installation combines one to four containerised units of 1,000 kVA to 3,000 kVA each, powered by Cummins, Perkins or MTU engines, in N+X redundancy with master-standby rotation. Where operators want maintenance without shutdown and capacity that grows in stages, MPMC's Twins Power twin-engine configuration, presented at Data Centre World Asia, dispatches its two engines according to load within a single unit.

Medium-Voltage Output and Flexible Autonomy

For large campuses, MPMC offers medium-voltage generation at 6 kV and, on the MCLS2000H(S)-1, 2,000 kVA prime power at 11,000 V from a Cummins QSK50-G17 engine, reducing cable sizes and losses between the generator yard and the data halls. Built-in fuel tanks provide 6, 8, 12 or 24 hours of running time, with bonded or external tanks for longer autonomy. For operators in Europe and North America pursuing lower-carbon backup, HVO to EN 15940 and B20 biofuel blends are supported on selected Cummins models.

Proven Before It Ships

Every MPMC generator set is load-tested at 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% and 110% in the company's CNAS-accredited test centre, which includes five power-section test rooms and a constant-temperature room that reproduces 40°C or 50°C ambient conditions, mirroring the hot-aisle environment of a data hall. Production follows laser cutting, certified welding, NDT magnetic-particle flaw detection and pressure testing on every chassis, and anti-corrosion coating to C3, C4 or C5, verified through 500 to 700 hours of salt-spray testing twice a year.

From Backup Generation to Low-Carbon Hybrid Power

Data-centre operators with renewable energy targets can pair MPMC generator sets with the company's HBD-A battery energy storage, which integrates with the generator array and rooftop PV to deliver UPS-level millisecond response, peak shaving and frequency regulation while reducing generator running time. MPMC's self-developed SCADA platform provides real-time monitoring and control, automated reports and ten years of data retention under an SL3-level cybersecurity framework, with Starlink satellite communication as a backup link. This coordinated generation-and-storage approach was the centrepiece of MPMC's stand at Data Centre World Asia 2026.

MPMC's manufacturing base supports this scope. Its Haimen smart factory in Jiangsu specialises in high-end customised generator sets and continuous-operation power stations, its Yangzhong energy technology base produces containerised generator sets and battery storage on automated lines, and its Fuan facility in Fujian builds standardised units. In recent years MPMC has been the largest G-OEM by volume in China for Perkins and Stamford and ranks among the top three for DCEC and Kubota, giving data-centre buyers access to the engine and alternator brands their maintenance teams already know, supported through those brands' global service networks.

Following both exhibitions, MPMC's team is following up on the projects and product details discussed with visitors, and welcomes enquiries from data-centre developers, colocation providers, EPC contractors and facility owners in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, from single-hall backup systems to multi-megawatt campuses.

About MPMC

MPMC is a Chinese manufacturer of generator sets, battery energy storage systems, hybrid power stations, mobile solar plants and BCH mobile BESS chargers. Established in 2008 and headquartered in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai, MPMC (stock code: 832266) was the first Chinese diesel generator set manufacturer listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations. The group operates manufacturing bases in Haimen and Yangzhong, Jiangsu, and in Fuan, Fujian, holds ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certification, and has delivered products to more than 120 countries and territories across Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Americas and Europe.