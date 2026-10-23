North America Maintains Its Leading Position In The Laser Beauty Device Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. - October 23, 2026

According to the MarketsandMarkets report, North America dominated the global laser beauty device market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to the increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures and the widespread adoption of laser technology in beauty applications.

The North American market is driven by several key players, including Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Lumenis Ltd., which are continuously innovating and expanding their product offerings. For instance, Bausch Health's Clear + Brilliant Touch laser device was recently launched in the U.S., providing consumers with advanced skin rejuvenation options. Such product launches are indicative of the region's strong focus on technological advancements and high consumer demand for innovative beauty solutions.

In addition to laser beauty masks and hair growth helmets, the North American market also includes a variety of other laser beauty devices such as laser hair removal devices and laser spot removal devices. These devices are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness and convenience. The growing trend of home-use laser devices is particularly notable in this region, as consumers seek professional-grade treatments that can be performed at home.

The increasing prevalence of beauty and wellness centers across North America is also contributing to market growth. These centers offer a wide range of laser treatments, from skin resurfacing to hair regrowth, attracting a diverse customer base. The high disposable income and beauty consciousness among the North American population further fuel the demand for advanced cosmetic procedures.

Moreover, the regulatory environment in North America supports the development and commercialization of new laser beauty devices. The stringent standards ensure the safety and efficacy of these devices, thereby building consumer trust and driving market adoption.

The North American laser beauty device market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, supported by continuous technological advancements, high consumer spending on beauty treatments, and a favorable regulatory landscape. Companies operating in this market are likely to benefit from these factors and continue to innovate to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

About Us

Shenzhen Fanrun Technology Co., Ltd. is a dynamic and innovative company that focuses on the research and development, production, and sales of personal beauty equipment. Since its establishment in 2009, the company has become a well-known enterprise in the beauty industry. Shenzhen Fanrun Technology Co., Ltd. has a team composed of elites and has established long-term and close partnerships with global Amazon sellers and trading companies.