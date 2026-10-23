MENAFN - GetNews)Home Care Agency in Easley, SC, Families Can Rely On: Acti-Kare of Anderson Puts Familiar Faces in Local Homes highlights compassionate care, trusted caregivers, and personalized support for seniors of Anderson provides dependable home care in Easley, SC, with consistent caregivers and personalized support. Owned by Martina and Jimmy Ma, the agency prioritizes familiar faces, hands-on owner involvement, and care plans tailored to each senior's needs. Serving Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties, Acti-Kare offers Alzheimer's and dementia care, respite services, and veteran assistance, helping families feel confident their loved ones receive compassionate, reliable in-home care.

Easley, SC - October 23, 2026 - Acti-Kare of Anderson, the Anderson office of Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care, is inviting Easley families to get to know a home care agency in Easley, SC that runs things differently. Martina and Jimmy Ma, a husband-and-wife team, own and operate the agency, which serves Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties. For families in Easley, that means support from a local team rather than a distant call center.

Before founding the agency, Martina and Jimmy each spent ten years as educators. That background still shapes how they work: they listen first, explain clearly, and stay close to the families they serve. Martina, originally from Ireland and holding a BA in Business Studies and an MA in TESOL, received the Under 40 Leadership Award from the Anderson Chamber of Commerce in 2023. Both owners remain hands-on in day-to-day care decisions.

The agency's biggest difference shows up at the front door. Acti-Kare of Anderson assigns consistent caregivers instead of rotating staff, so seniors see the same trusted person week after week. Routines settle in. Small changes in mood or habits get noticed sooner. And adult children stop having to re-explain their parent's preferences to someone new every few days.

Care plans are built around the individual, not pulled from a template. Families can arrange help for a parent living with Alzheimer's or dementia, set up respite care so a family caregiver can rest and recharge, or combine services as needs shift over time. Veterans and their families also get practical help, including VA renewal support, which the agency treats as part of its advocacy for those who served.

"Easley families tell us the same thing over and over: they want to know who's walking through the door," said Martina Ma, Co-Founder & Director of Operations at Acti-Kare of Anderson. "That's why we keep caregivers consistent and why Jimmy and I stay personally involved. Good in-home care is built on trust, and trust takes the same face showing up every time."

For more information about Acti-Kare of Anderson and to find out what to look for in a home care agency in Easley, SC, please visit their website at .

About Acti-Kare of Anderson:

Acti-Kare of Anderson is the Anderson, SC, office of Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care, owned by husband-and-wife team Martina and Jimmy Ma. The agency serves families across Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties with customized care plans, consistent caregivers, Alzheimer's and dementia support, respite care, and veteran advocacy. Both owners bring a decade of experience as educators to their hands-on approach to home care.