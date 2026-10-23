Happier At Home Care Brings Personal, Local Support To Aging Loved Ones In Perkasie, PA

MENAFN - GetNews)"Our goal is to help seniors feel safe, comfortable, and cared for in the place they call home, while giving families the peace of mind they deserve." - Happier at Home CareHappier at Home Care is strengthening its commitment to seniors and families in Perkasie, PA, with personalized, dependable in-home care. Led by Lisa Morvillo, a licensed social worker with 31 years of geriatric experience, the agency offers flexible care without long-term contracts, free in-home assessments, same-day care availability, and 24/7 on-call support. Licensed, insured, and bonded, Happier at Home Care helps aging loved ones remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home.

PERKASIE, PA - October 23, 2026 - Happier at Home Care, a home care agency serving Perkasie, PA, and surrounding Bucks County communities, is renewing its focus this October on providing local families with dependable, personal support for their aging loved ones. Led by owner Lisa Morvillo, the agency helps seniors stay in the homes they know while families gain a trusted partner nearby.

“I grew up with my grandfather living in our home, and as I got older, I helped him work through his health issues and, eventually, his end-of-life care,” says Lisa Morvillo, LSW, Owner, CEO & CFO of Happier at Home Care.“That experience shaped everything about how I run this agency. When a family in Perkasie lets one of our caregivers through the door, they should feel the same trust I wanted for my grandfather. I won't settle for less than that.”

Families who reach out to Happier at Home Care are not locked into anything. The agency requires no long-term contracts, so care can be adjusted or paused as a loved one's needs change. Every relationship starts with a free in-home assessment, where the team sits down with the family to understand routines, preferences, and concerns before a single shift is scheduled. When something comes up suddenly, such as a hospital discharge or a family caregiver who can't be there, we offer same-day care.

Trust matters just as much as flexibility. Licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, insured, and bonded, Happier at Home Care requires thorough criminal background checks for all caregivers. Families also benefit from 24/7 on-call support and access to live-in care when around-the-clock help is needed.

Lisa's perspective comes from decades inside senior care. She spent 31 years as a medical social worker in geriatrics, working in nursing homes, rehab facilities, and hospitals, and previously owned and managed a geriatric care consulting company, Senior Care Options, Inc. She opened Happier at Home Care in 2017 to give families a more personal option.

Families looking for a home care agency in Perkasie, PA, can learn more about Happier at Home Care at .

About Happier at Home Care:

Happier at Home Care is a licensed, insured, and bonded home care agency based in Pipersville, PA, founded in 2017 by Lisa Morvillo, LSW. The agency serves families throughout Bucks County, Montgomery County, Chester County, and Northeast Philadelphia, with live-in care available statewide in Pennsylvania. Happier at Home Care offers free in-home assessments, same-day care availability, and no long-term contracts.