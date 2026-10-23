Gymverse Introduces Gym Sign, Putting The Iphone Duo Outer Screen To Work While Working Out

MENAFN - GetNews) New feature shows rest timers, sets remaining, and work-in invitations to the room, so lifters can answer common questions without stopping a set

October 23, 2026 - Petah Tikva, Israel - Fitness22, developer of the Gymverse personal training app, today introduced Gym Sign, a feature that uses the outer screen of Apple's iPhone Duo to communicate with people working out. The signs show how long a user will use specific equipment, whether they are open to sharing it, and whether they are open to communicating with other members. Gym Sign is available now in the latest Gymverse update on the App Store.

Gym Sign works when the iPhone Duo is partially folded during the workout. The user places the phone beside them while they train, and the outer screen displays a short message to the room. Messages fall into two groups. Practical messages cover the workout: a live rest timer, the number of sets remaining, an estimate of when the user will finish, and an invitation to work in. Social and amusing messages let the user signal how they want to engage, such as“PR attempt, hype welcome,”“Lifting buddy wanted,” or“New here, be nice.” A headphones message (“I can't hear you”) tells people nearby that the user is tuned out.

“The new iPhone Duo gives users a second screen, and we identified it as an opportunity to communicate, or not communicate, with others,” said Benny Shaviv, Founder and Chairman of Fitness22. “Everyone at the gym wants to know three things: how long will you be, are you open to sharing, and are you open to talking. Until now, the only way to find out was to interrupt, sometimes when you need complete focus. Gym Sign can help users keep that focus or break the ice with other gym-goers.”

“More than 70% of our users are using the app in a commercial gym, and at peak times it can be crowded,” said Yossi Tarablus, VP Marketing of Fitness22. “With Gym Sign, users choose which messages appear while they are mid-set, focusing, or resting. Timers and set counts come from the workout the user is already logging in the app, and the other messages contain gym jargon for all levels of experience.”

Beyond Gym Sign, the updated version adapts Gymverse to both of the iPhone Duo's states. Unfolded, the inner display shows a user's plan and that day's workout side by side, opens the plan library full screen for browsing and editing, and plays exercise and stretch videos on the larger display. Folded, the full app runs on the outer display. The update also gives Gymverse a refreshed look on all iOS devices.

Gymverse builds multi-week workout plans around each user's goals, schedule, equipment, and experience level, logs and adjusts weights, sets, and reps as users progress, and includes more than 500 exercise videos, progress tracking, and Leaderboards. The app has been downloaded more than 20 million times and has more than 300,000 five-star ratings globally. It is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Learn more at iphone-duo/

About Fitness22

Established in 2011, Fitness22 builds fitness apps with a mission to help people live happier and healthier lives. Its portfolio includes Gymverse, 5K Runner, 10K Runner, and Running Trainer, with more than 30 million downloads across its apps. Learn more at fitness22.

iPhone Duo is a trademark of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

View the full press release at