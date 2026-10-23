MENAFN - GetNews)Cooperative Home Care Brings Home Care Services to Families Across St. Louis, MO – A compassionate caregiver smiles alongside a happy senior at home, reflecting the personalized support, companionship, and peace of mind Cooperative Home Care provides. Serving St. Louis families since 1986, the agency helps individuals maintain comfort, dignity, and independence through dependable in-home care Home Care expands personalized home care services across St. Louis, MO, and surrounding communities. Family-owned since 1986, the agency provides flexible in-home care, companionship, daily assistance, and post-hospitalization support. Guided by its mission of "Any Funding, Any Amount of Care, Any Service," Cooperative Home Care helps families access dependable caregivers and customized care plans, ensuring individuals receive compassionate support regardless of their circumstances.

St. Louis, MO - October 23, 2026 - Cooperative Home Care has expanded its home care services for St. Louis, MO, residents and the surrounding communities, continuing a mission the family-owned agency has carried since 1986. The announcement reflects the company's long-standing position as the local provider that says "Yes!" first, meeting families where they are instead of turning them away over funding or the amount of care required.

Families who reach out often arrive worried and short on time. Cooperative Home Care's approach is built to take that weight off their shoulders. Care plans are shaped around what each household actually needs, whether that's a few hours of companionship each week or steady daily support, and a caregiver is matched to the person rather than the other way around. The result is practical help at home and the reassurance that someone reliable is showing up.

That reach extends to people leaving the hospital, who face some of their highest-risk days once they return home. The agency's Home After Hospitalization program supports the transition during recovery, keeping an eye on the small things that tend to go wrong after discharge. For adult children coordinating care from across town or across the country, that kind of hands-on presence closes a gap they can't fill on their own.

"We built this agency around a simple idea: serve one more," said KristyAnn Pfister, Vice President and EOS Integrator at Cooperative Home Care. "When a family calls us, they're usually at a hard moment. Our job is to make the next step easier, not more complicated, and to be here for them no matter what their situation looks like."

Cooperative Home Care believes care should be available to any family, with any funding, any amount of care, and any service. The agency serves St. Louis and the wider East Central Missouri region, including Crystal City, Festus, and Jefferson County. Founded by Fran Sontag and carried forward by her son-in-law Mitch Waks, the company remains family-run and rooted in the communities it serves.

For more information about Cooperative Home Care and home health care services in St. Louis, MO, visit .

About Cooperative Home Care:

Cooperative Home Care is a family-owned home care agency headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and has served the region since 1986. Guided by its mission of "Any Funding, Any Amount of Care, Any Service" and the motto "SERVE ONE MORE," the agency provides personalized in-home care to families across St. Louis and East Central Missouri.