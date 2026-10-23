90% Tungsten Alloy Rivet Hammers Support Diverse Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Zhuzhou City Hunan Province,China - October 23, 2026

The tungsten alloy riveting hammer, also known as the high-density riveting rod, is a tool used on the surface of workpieces during the fastening process with fasteners. It features a tool head designed to withstand continuous striking operations, effectively counteracting the effects of low recoil, providing support during operation, and absorbing impact forces.

The high-density rivet hammer is placed behind the metal rivet to withstand the hammering force or to absorb the impact force from the rivet gun, thereby reducing bending vibration. The high-density rivet hammer is often used in conjunction with a rivet gun to manufacture bucktails, which are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. These bucktails are typically fabricated from alloy steel similar to tool steel; their specific shape is determined by the work environment and the convenience of riveting operations, while their dimensions and specifications are dictated by the size of the rivet gun and the materials being worked on. In certain specialized applications, custom-made high-density rivet hammers may be required to facilitate the installation of specific rivets.

The high-density rivet hammer is typically manufactured from tungsten alloy; all edges and corners are ground, and the working surfaces are polished for ease of operation and to prevent bucktail deformation. Note: Do not use pliers directly to grip the rivet hammer; if gripping is necessary, install a protective sleeve on the pliers' jaw to prevent damage to the workpiece and ensure smooth riveting operations. The high-density rivet hammer achieves the highest achievable density; for the same size, its weight is twice that of an iron rivet hammer. Its compact size and heavy weight make this type of rivet hammer highly versatile, enabling operation even in confined spaces; furthermore, all edges and corners are rounded, ensuring both safety and convenience during use.

At the same weight, a high-density rivet hammer has only half the volume of products made from other materials. During operation, the rivet hammer is typically placed at the rivet position to press against the rivet gun handle; the high-density material helps counteract the recoil generated by the rivet impact. In summary, using a high-density rivet hammer in conjunction with a rivet gun provides an excellent user experience and makes the operation more effortless. The high-density tungsten alloy is chosen for manufacturing the rivet striking rod due to its high density, high strength, high hardness, and excellent machinability.

The specific gravity of tungsten alloy rivet drivers is twice that of steel rivet drivers; this high density allows for a reduced product size, enhancing the versatility of the rivet drivers and enabling them to be used in confined workspaces. All tungsten alloy rivet drivers feature smooth edges for ease of handling. Compared to products made from traditional materials, rivet drivers made of tungsten alloy occupy only half the volume of conventional counterparts when weighing the same; they also help absorb the impact force from the riveting gun, can be machined into a variety of shapes and specifications, and reduce vibration and recoil during the riveting process.

We possess a comprehensive standard manufacturing process for tungsten alloy rivet insertion rods and can also customize the production of various products according to customer requirements. All products feature a smooth surface and well-defined edges, ensuring a simpler and safer usage experience. Please feel free to contact us for further information regarding tungsten alloy rivet insertion rods.

Testing has demonstrated that, when comparing rivet drivers of the same shape and specification but made from different materials, the tungsten alloy rivet driver – owing to its greater mass – reduces the vibration transmitted to the operator's arm when used with products of the same specification, thereby simplifying the riveting process. The tungsten alloy rivet driver is manufactured from a high-density tungsten alloy containing over 90% tungsten; its density is twice that of steel rivet drivers, which represents its core advantage. This makes it safe and user-friendly, facilitating a more effortless work process.

About Us

Established in 2001, Zhuzhou Jiuding Metal Technology Co., Ltd is a professional joint venture company which engages in manufacturing, machining and sales of tungsten heavy alloy, tungsten copper, cemented carbide, pure tungsten and other relevant tungsten alloy products. Our products mainly include tungsten heavy alloy, tungsten carbide, tungsten alloy fishing sinker, tungsten darts, tungsten Alloy swaging rod, bucking bar, copper tungsten electrode, tungsten alloy bullets, tungsten alloy syringe, tungsten alloy shielding vial, tungsten alloy boring bar, etc.